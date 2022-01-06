'Super subs' drive school bus routes in Horicon

HORICON – Horicon School District administration staff are not just steering the district metaphorically, they are getting behind the wheel of school buses these days.

Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel, Horicon Middle School Principal and Athletic Director Mike LeBouton and Technology Director Jeff Williams have all gotten their bus driver license and are subbing as school bus drivers on a regular basis.

“It started out of frustration, because our student athletes were leaving at 1:30 in the afternoon for ball games in the fall,” Appel said. “We didn’t have enough bus drivers to take them to events.”

“We had two or three middle school events that we had to cancel, because we couldn’t get them there,” LeBouton said.

The mutual frustration led to the conversation about adding the new skill to their resumes. Williams said he went to Appel’s office at one point to talk about technology and Appel asked him about the commercial driver licenses he held.

“I had about every certification in the state, but I said that I thought it was a separate certification to drive bus,” Williams said.