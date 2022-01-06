'Super subs' drive school bus routes in Horicon

HORICON – Horicon School District administration staff are not just steering the district metaphorically, they are getting behind the wheel of school buses these days.
Horicon Superintendent Rich Appel, Horicon Middle School Principal and Athletic Director Mike LeBouton and Technology Director Jeff Williams have all gotten their bus driver license and are subbing as school bus drivers on a regular basis.
“It started out of frustration, because our student athletes were leaving at 1:30 in the afternoon for ball games in the fall,” Appel said. “We didn’t have enough bus drivers to take them to events.”
“We had two or three middle school events that we had to cancel, because we couldn’t get them there,” LeBouton said.
The mutual frustration led to the conversation about adding the new skill to their resumes. Williams said he went to Appel’s office at one point to talk about technology and Appel asked him about the commercial driver licenses he held.
“I had about every certification in the state, but I said that I thought it was a separate certification to drive bus,” Williams said.
Appel himself had driven a bus while in college as well as driving a charter bus. So he asked the Johnson Bus, the district's bus company, what it would take for the three to get bus driving licenses, which include written and practical driving tests.
Williams said Horicon School District staff have many roles to make sure things go smoothly for the students, so becoming bus drivers seemed fitting once they realized there was a need.
“We will do what we can to benefit the district and community,” Williams said.
Appel said they drive routes before and after school, but the skill will really pay off in the spring for sports teams and field trips.
LeBouton said some of the students were surprised at first to seem him behind the wheel of the bus.
Cindy Lucht, the director of the bus terminal for Johnson Bus, said the three are "super subs" and help out when needed.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Motor Vehicles the list of requirements for school bus driver candidates include passing background checks and not having felony convictions that would disqualify someone from driving a school bus.
Lucht said there are general knowledge tests as well and sign tests. The training includes in house testers and trainers and takes three to four weeks to complete.
“It is quite extensive,” Lucht said. “After you get your license, there is a ride along with the driver who knows the route.”
Lucht said school bus driver shortages are affecting districts across Wisconsin.
Appel said there are shortages in the building now days as well and there are not as many teachers, support staff and other workers in the school.
“I’d be happy to never drive bus again, if we’d get other people who would get their license and would want to take over the routes,” LeBouton said.
Appel said they are lucky that the positions they have with the district give them some freedom to get away from the school and drive the buses.
Williams said students work hard in school and the athletics and other extracurricular activities are their passions.
“They all put the work in and I will do everything thing I can to make sure they get where they need to go,” Williams said.
