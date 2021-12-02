Surge in COVID-19 cases impacting access to health care

Seek care wisely

If you are experiencing a life-threatening situation, call 9-1-1 or head to your local emergency department immediately. At Mile Bluff, emergency services are available 24 hours a day, and patients are seen in order of the severity of their condition.

If you experience a sudden illness or injury that is not life-threatening, same-day appointments are often available at Mile Bluff’s five area clinics throughout the week. To make a clinic appointment, call 608-847-5000. If your situation can’t wait until a primary care provider is available in the clinic, urgent care is offered evenings and weekends.

For your convenience, Mile Bluff offers a service called Clockwise that allows you to get on the urgent care waiting list without having to check in at the facility. Through this online platform, you can reserve your spot in line, skip the long wait at the hospital, and instead wait in the comfort of your home.