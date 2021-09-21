Survey says Portage open to different housing options

Sobiek said he was surprised the survey results showed the importance of good schools and access to broadband.

“The community made it clear their number one issue when moving to a community was the quality of the school district,” Sobiek said. “Another very important aspect to residents was access to broadband or high speed internet.”

Another thing Sobiek noted was that Portage is a job center.

“We have more jobs than residents,” Sobiek said. “The statistics show Portage is a job center and there is a high percentage of people who commute into Portage. That is another reason we are attempting to get contractors to build here.”

The report does back this up stating in 2018 there were 4,021 workers living in Portage and 5,719 people working in Portage, according to U.S. Census data.

“The demand for housing near job centers such as the city of Portage is one factor that drives much of the regional demand for housing,” the report states. “Notably, the number of jobs in the city of Portage has exceeded the number of employed residents for several decades.”

The report shows this trend goes back to at least 2002.