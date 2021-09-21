Survey says Portage open to different housing options

Over 800 people responded to a Portage housing task force survey and officials are encouraged by the openness shown by residents to new housing options in the city.
The Portage Housing Task Force was created earlier this year with one goal in mind: to help find a solution for Portage’s lack of housing options.
Kristin Runge is a Communication Research Specialist at the Community Development Institute with UW-Extension. She presented the survey results to the city’s plan commission Monday night.
“This is an issue in every Wisconsin community,” Runge said. “Every county is struggling with affordable housing and anytime we do a survey we ask these similar types of questions.”
Those questions include what brought residents to the area and would they be open to new housing options in the area.
Director of Business Development and Planning for Portage Steve Sobiek and Runge both said it was surprising to see the diversity in housing options the respondents said they would consider.
The report showed other municipalities like Windsor and Baraboo have grown more than Portage since 2010.
“The population for the city of Portage has not grown at rates similar to adjacent, comparable communities,” the report states. “Evidence suggests that this is not due to a lack of amenities or jobs, but rather, a result of slow growth in housing.”
“This is going to be used as the scaffolding for the full report that will be coming out in October,” Runge said. “That will have a narrative context and recommendations.”
Sobiek said that report will be used to attract contractors to the area. The Portage Area Affordable Housing Task Force along with Runge and Professor Kathleen Haas of UW-Extension Columbia County will compile that report.
“The survey showed residents are open to seeing a wider variety in housing options,” Runge said.
“Sixty eight percent of respondents either agreed or strongly agreed to wanting a wider variety of housing options,” Runge said. “Then I ask the opposite question a little later and sure enough 64% of respondents.”
Runge said those numbers represent an openness to innovation in housing.
“I was personally pleasantly surprised by this degree of openness,” Runge said.
The report asked about senior citizen housing and Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse (AODA) supported housing and whether they would support or oppose a developer looking to provide different types of housing.
Other options were single-family homes with smaller square footage, duplexes, town homes and even dormitory style housing. All options were supported in general, however about 40% of respondents were opposed to dorm-style housing.
Sobiek said he was surprised the survey results showed the importance of good schools and access to broadband.
“The community made it clear their number one issue when moving to a community was the quality of the school district,” Sobiek said. “Another very important aspect to residents was access to broadband or high speed internet.”
Another thing Sobiek noted was that Portage is a job center.
“We have more jobs than residents,” Sobiek said. “The statistics show Portage is a job center and there is a high percentage of people who commute into Portage. That is another reason we are attempting to get contractors to build here.”
The report does back this up stating in 2018 there were 4,021 workers living in Portage and 5,719 people working in Portage, according to U.S. Census data.
“The demand for housing near job centers such as the city of Portage is one factor that drives much of the regional demand for housing,” the report states. “Notably, the number of jobs in the city of Portage has exceeded the number of employed residents for several decades.”
The report shows this trend goes back to at least 2002.
“This is all support that we can show to a developer to get more affordable housing in Portage,” Sobiek said.
The Portage Housing Task Force report was put together by UW-Extension and a federal grant funds from the U.S. Department of Commerce Economic Development Administration in support of Economic Development Authority University Center.