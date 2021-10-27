Survey to seek perspective on possible Necedah Schools referendums

Residents living in the Necedah School District can expect a community survey on a possible referendum in the next month.

Baird Managing Director Brian Brewer gave an update on facility assessment and debt service plans to the Necedah Board of Education at a meeting of the school board Oct. 25.

The district passed an operational referendum in 2018 that authorized spending of $750,000 over what the revenue limit allows. The referendum is set to expire after the 2022 school year.

“What is the amount you need over the next four years… in renewal to keep current programming?” Brewer said. “We’re seeking $950,000.”

Brewer cited rising costs, such as increased health insurance prices, in the district while not being able to raise the debt limit as a reason the district might need to renew the operational referendum. Residents will be asked for their opinion on an operational referendum in the upcoming community survey.

“The amount in the survey doesn’t cover current shortfalls,” Brewer said. “But it is a happy medium.”