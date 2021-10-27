Survey to seek perspective on possible Necedah Schools referendums

Residents living in the Necedah School District can expect a community survey on a possible referendum in the next month.
Baird Managing Director Brian Brewer gave an update on facility assessment and debt service plans to the Necedah Board of Education at a meeting of the school board Oct. 25.
The district passed an operational referendum in 2018 that authorized spending of $750,000 over what the revenue limit allows. The referendum is set to expire after the 2022 school year.
“What is the amount you need over the next four years… in renewal to keep current programming?” Brewer said. “We’re seeking $950,000.”
Brewer cited rising costs, such as increased health insurance prices, in the district while not being able to raise the debt limit as a reason the district might need to renew the operational referendum. Residents will be asked for their opinion on an operational referendum in the upcoming community survey.
“The amount in the survey doesn’t cover current shortfalls,” Brewer said. “But it is a happy medium.”
The district is further considering a referendum for capital improvements, with four options ranging from $4 million to $14 million which will also be in the survey. According to Brewer, the district’s only outstanding debt is from a 2016 borrowing for energy efficiency and capital needs. A portion of the debt is set to retire in 2026 with step downed payments beginning next year, allowing the district to take on new debt without “substantially” raising the taxes of residents.
Among the options the district plans to ask about are an about $4 million referendum that would not increase the mill rate, a $6.5 million option that would increase the mill rate by an estimated $0.13 per $1,000 of assessed value, a $9 million option that would increase the mill rate by an estimated $0.38 per $1,000 of assessed value, and a $14 million option that would increase the mill rate by an estimated $0.88 per $1,000 of assessed value.
According to District Administrator Tanya Kotlowski the various options would allow the district to either replace 12 rooftop units, reconfigure entryways for safety and security, expand the district’s trades offering or expand the elementary to include a childcare center and expanded classrooms.
“When the school was built we did not have 4K,” Kotlowski said. “Our elementary is getting super, super tight.”
Brewer said the district uses “conservative” numbers to estimate the effect of the possible referendums on the mill rate. Kotlowski said the board estimated a mill rate over $10 in the upcoming year while considering the previous approved referendum prior to 2018. The actual mill rate for the upcoming year is expected to be approved at $7.77 per $1,000 of assessed value.
“Ideally, post referendum, we’re coming in better,” Brewer said.
Residents can expect to receive the survey by the end of next week, with the survey closing for responses on Nov. 15.
Other action
In other action before the board, the board:
- Approved increased pay for support staff in the amount of $2 per hour, $1 per hour or 15 percent based on position.
- Approved the final tax levy of $5.098 million for a mill rate of $7.77 per $1,000 of assessed value.
- Approved a 12.13% increase in health insurance rates for 2022.
