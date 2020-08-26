Suspect arrested after vehicle chase rolls through Beaver Dam

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Police apprehended a suspect after a car chase through the city of Beaver Dam Wednesday.

According to a press release from the Beaver Dam Police Department, a woman called 911 around 12:03 p.m. and said she was traveling in her vehicle and had been followed by another unknown vehicle for several miles. A dispatcher told her to provide her location and drive to the Beaver Dam Police Department for safety.

A Beaver Dam police officer saw two vehicles on South Spring Street by the Tower parking lot and tried to stop them by activating emergency lights. The caller stopped but the suspect vehicle did not, leading officers to pursue the vehicle at high speeds.

The pursuit continued south on city streets and then east on County Highway S until the vehicle stopped just before tire deflation devices. The suspect is a 25-year-old man with an Indiana address. Police will request charges of fleeing an officer and resisting arrest. The driver will also be cited for traffic violations within the city.

The Dodge County Sheriff's Office and Juneau EMS assisted the Beaver Dam Police Department.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

