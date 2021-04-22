Suspect arrested in Wisconsin Dells drive-by shooting outside bar

Police have arrested a suspect in connection to a drive-by shooting at The Reef Club bar in Wisconsin Dells on April 17.

Mark Aaron Perales, 27, from Texas, was arrested for first degree reckless injury in connection to the shooting where two people were injured, according to Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardman. He has been booked in the Sauk County Jail.

Perales was involved in a dispute at The Reef Club and was kicked out, according to Hardman. Perales thought he had been unfairly kicked out. In retaliation, while leaving the club he drove south on Wisconsin Dells Parkway and starting shooting with a semi-automatic pistol as he passed the bar. Perales said he had been drinking, according to Hardman.

Police were already on scene responding to an unrelated disturbance at the bar, Hardman said.

Police were able to track down Perales, recover the gun and car and obtain a confession. Hardman said Perales was unaware anybody had been shot until his arrest. Hardman said both of the victims in the incident "are OK."