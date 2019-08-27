When GZA Geoenvironmental engineer John Ferris presented the details of a sustainable water filtration system to attendees of the American Association of Zoo Keepers at the group’s recent national conference in Indianapolis, he said there were larger facilities than Ochsner Park Zoo jealous of its efficiency.
“It’s something for Baraboo to be proud of,” Ferris said Tuesday.
But Zoo Specialist Ellen Vossekuil said it’s not just the city which should be proud. She credited Ferris for his work planning the system, which was successfully completed a few weeks ago. Vossekuil also expressed gratitude for the hard work of parks and recreation department staff.
“A lot of people were really excited about the idea,” Vossekuil said. “The opportunity to take care of our animals, save some money and also bring some new ideas to the table is really exciting.”
The new filtration setup at the otter house is not the first at Ochsner Park Zoo. Parks and Recreation Director Mike Hardy said the same system has been working at the bear enclosure for roughly three years. They also plan to install a similar system at the beaver house. Hardy said zoo officials plan to finish the project in about six weeks.
“We’re an organization that wants to teach people about conservation,” Vossekuil said. “This system will allow us to save a lot of water and a lot of energy.”
Both Vossekuil and Hardy said the system is designed to prevent the need to either purchase costly sand filters or spend staff time filling and dumping water from the sizeable pools.
"For someone who didn't know we did it, they might see it and not notice a difference in water clarity, but we've certainly noticed in staff time," Hardy said.
While the bear system relies on a pump to move the water, the newly installed system at the otter house runs solely on gravity, Ferris said. Much like a municipal wastewater treatment center, water is filtered and returned to its source. The dirty water from the pool flows across roughly 15 feet through gravel below the ground. It lands at a discharge pad, where the water is collected and flows back into the system.
Ferris said tall grass referred to as mesic prairie plants are placed above the gravel and roots of the plant find their way to the rocks. The plants generally grow in wet environments and acclimate easily to either wet or dry terrain. As dirty water flows through the rocks and roots, large pieces of waste are caught on the gravel. Roots digest the waste and the plants are provided nutrients.
“The gravel and the roots form a matrix upon which micro-organisms will thrive,” Ferris said, adding that building the system is “surprisingly easy” while ensuring the water flows downhill is the most difficult part.
Vossekuil said the zoo has the bear enclosure water tested and that it has “always been clear.”
Hardy said the first system was paid for through a $1,500 grant from the Alliant Energy Foundation for the bear pool at a quarter of the size of the otter space. The new system was covered by Friends of the Baraboo Zoo. Ferris said the cost of a system like the one newly installed is usually about $25,000. However, the city had labor from the parks department and local companies supported the project by donating materials, cutting costs significantly.
The function of saving water through a new system has been to remain environmentally friendly, but also provide an educational component, Hardy said. At the bear pool, visitors can read a sign with a chart explaining how the sustainable system works.
“We’re using nature’s filtration system,” Vossekuil said. “It’s kind of exciting to be a little experimenter.”
