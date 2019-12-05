Beaver Dam's holiday light display at Swan City Park was vandalized.
There was an estimated $3,000 worth of damage. Archway and reindeer light fixtures were destroyed. The new gingerbread house was hit. Officials believe the perpetrators stole golf carts to use as they wrecked the display.
This is the third year in a row where there was theft or vandalism of the lights in the park in the middle of the city.
Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt leads the effort with the Beaver Dam Rotary to install the light display at the park every year, with $16,000 raised over the last year for the 2019 edition. A release from the Sheriff's Office said Schmidt will be working to get the park back into shape by Thursday evening.
Some of the lights will not be able to be replaced but the light show will go on.
"The sheriff is very disappointed in these perpetrators and once their identity is made known, they will be held responsible for their actions," the release said.
Police Chief John Kreuziger, who is also also a member of the Rotary, also said it's disappointing to see someone damage the display after volunteers put so much hard work and time into it. He said the department is investigating and speaking with neighbors to see if anybody might have seen anything or might know anything.
He said to reach out to the department with any information.
Interquest in Beaver Dam will be helping to install security cameras and Wi-Fi at the park, agreeing to donate most of the funds that will be required to put a system in place for year-round, 24/7 surveillance and Wi-Fi coverage. Interquest is asking the Rotary to pay $10,000 for the system.
Donations for the light display can be sent to City of Beaver Dam – Rotary Lights, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
