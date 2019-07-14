The 48th annual Day in the Park Craft Fair yet again filled Swan City Park on Sunday with people wandering through the booths trying to find those special treasures. RIGHT/ABOVE: Debra Oien of Beaver Dam looks through some hanging items at a vendor booth.
