Swan City Park lagoon plan advances

The operations committee of the Beaver Dam Common Council advanced an engineering agreement for the Swan City Park lagoon restoration project Monday.
The committee approved an agreement with MSA Professional Services for design and engineering services on the project for $64,785 with funds available in the parks capital improvements fund. The city council will be presented with options for restoring aging stone walls, replacing walls with natural and public access elements, lighting, bridge work, a waterfall feature and other considerations to improve recreational use.
Fixing up the historic lagoon area is a priority project for 2021, and the council approved over $500,000 in borrowing last year to support such repair work.
Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said the design contract will lead to a bid package to put the actual project out for competitive bidding.
A major goal of the restoration project will be to make sure people will actually be able to access to shoreline and the water itself, such as for interacting with the flora and fauna and ice skating in the winter.
The city unveiled a master plan for the future of Swan City Park early last year that called for lagoon repairs, a splash pad and other recreational upgrades like playground improvements, a garden and more. The plan serves as a recommendation that city officials can pursue in phases as funding sources and political will allow. Repairing the failing lagoon and replacing the aging wading pool with a splash pad emerged as the first projects on the agenda.
The committee also sent forward a roughly $500,000 contract for Kartechner Brothers of Beaver Dam to repave various streets in the city with funds available in the engineering department capital improvements funds. Beaver Dam has a long list of road projects on the agenda for 2021. Kartechner was the low bidder for the 2021 street conditioning program.
The full Common Council will address both items April 5. Further proposals and contracts for road and parks work in 2021 are to come.