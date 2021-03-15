Swan City Park lagoon plan advances

The operations committee of the Beaver Dam Common Council advanced an engineering agreement for the Swan City Park lagoon restoration project Monday.

The committee approved an agreement with MSA Professional Services for design and engineering services on the project for $64,785 with funds available in the parks capital improvements fund. The city council will be presented with options for restoring aging stone walls, replacing walls with natural and public access elements, lighting, bridge work, a waterfall feature and other considerations to improve recreational use.

Fixing up the historic lagoon area is a priority project for 2021, and the council approved over $500,000 in borrowing last year to support such repair work.

Director of Engineering Todd Janssen said the design contract will lead to a bid package to put the actual project out for competitive bidding.

A major goal of the restoration project will be to make sure people will actually be able to access to shoreline and the water itself, such as for interacting with the flora and fauna and ice skating in the winter.