Swan Park fundraiser planned for Sunday at Thirsty Beaver
The Thirsty Beaver is hosting a fundraising event at Swan Park on Sunday. One of the projects the city is pursuing with raised funds is the repair of the crumbling lagoons.

 CHRIS HIGGINS. Daily Citizen

Beaver Dam is moving into public fundraising events to help gather money to rebuild Swan City Park.

Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., will host a fundraising event Sunday starting at 12 p.m. The city released a long-term master plan for the park last year and is currently working to gather the money to renovate the crumbling lagoons, replacing the aging wading pool with a splash pad and rebuild the walking paths. Funding for projects is coming from a mix of city borrowing, grants, large donations from individuals and organizations and community fundraising.

The Beaver Dam High School Marching Band performs Friday's halftime show in new uniforms. The song "Bye Bye Bye" is the first selection in the show.

The Sunday event will include a race car display, food from Jimmy John's, a meat raffle, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and clothing sales. Mary Vogl-Rauscher, the city's community development manager, said the goal is to raise $5,000.

Beaver Dam splash pad project gets $855,000 grant

"This is an opportunity for people who say they support Swan Park to really step up and show it," she said. Vogl-Rauscher said it will be a family event with a variety of people from the community.

Other hosted events are coming up to raise money for the park. The city is expected to announce a $200,000 donation on Friday.

Items to be raffled off at the Thirsty Beaver event include:

  • A 75-inch TV donated by the Walmart Distribution Center
  • A $249 floral arrangement from McKinstry's
  • A pint of Culver's custard each month for a year
  • A stuffed Yoda donated by Tom and Judy Heffron
  • Two three-month family memberships donated by the YMCA
  • Two $50 gift certificates donated by Hometown Glass
  • A $65 basket donated by Ooga Brewery
  • Four $25 gift certificates donated by Dam Chicken
  • A basket donated by Riverfront Wine Bar
  • A basket donated by Twisted Sister 
  • A cooking basket donated by American Bank
  • A litter robot donated by Whiskers 
  • A basket donated by he Thirsty Beaver
  • A $25 gift certificate and items from Active Outfitters
  • Old Hickory round of golf
  • 12 Cousins Subs coupons
  • A complete detailing from Countryside GM
  • A basket donated by Art on the Town
  • 10 Marco's large 2 topping pizzas and 10 cheese breads
  • Two $25.00 gift certificates from Kwik Trip
  • A Norwex basket donated by Joan Hohenstein
  • A basket from the Thirsty Beaver
  • Locally-brewed wine donated by Dodge County Society for Human Resource Management
  • 3 Benvenuto's Italian Grill gift cards
  • A basket valued donated by Linda Beal including a Kwik Trip card and giraffe bank
  • Guys and Dolls gift certificate and products valued 
  • $40 gift certificate from the Beaver Dam Area Community Theatre 
  • $50 dollar gift card donated by Rechek's Food Pride
  • A basket donated by Earthshine Candles
  • A charcuterie basket donated by Associated Bank

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

