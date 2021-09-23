Swan Park fundraiser planned for Sunday at Thirsty Beaver

Beaver Dam is moving into public fundraising events to help gather money to rebuild Swan City Park.

Thirsty Beaver, 500 Madison St., will host a fundraising event Sunday starting at 12 p.m. The city released a long-term master plan for the park last year and is currently working to gather the money to renovate the crumbling lagoons, replacing the aging wading pool with a splash pad and rebuild the walking paths. Funding for projects is coming from a mix of city borrowing, grants, large donations from individuals and organizations and community fundraising.

The Sunday event will include a race car display, food from Jimmy John's, a meat raffle, a silent auction, a 50/50 raffle and clothing sales. Mary Vogl-Rauscher, the city's community development manager, said the goal is to raise $5,000.

"This is an opportunity for people who say they support Swan Park to really step up and show it," she said. Vogl-Rauscher said it will be a family event with a variety of people from the community.

Other hosted events are coming up to raise money for the park. The city is expected to announce a $200,000 donation on Friday.

Items to be raffled off at the Thirsty Beaver event include: