Swan Park lagoon restoration ideas presented as park fundraising continues

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Some trees are expected to be removed in the course of the project given their age and state.

The master plan for the park looks years into the future as a guide for officials to consider ideas like an improved pathway system, a warming house for ice skating, more centrally located bathrooms and redoing the bandshell seating. The current priorities for the city are the lagoons, the walkways and the wading pool, which Mayor Becky Glewen said is on its last legs.

Glewen said the lagoon project could start this fall and finished in the spring.

The Common Council approved $700,000 in borrowing last fall for half the cost of a splash pad to replace the wading pool, which would start in fall 2022. The city applied for a state grant to cover part of the costs and will hear back later this year.

"Whether we get the grant or not, we want to move that forward," Glewen said.

Swan Park was the site of a historical walking tour Saturday, hosted by the historical society. Fundraising efforts for the park are continuing, and donors gathered on Saturday to launch a campaign for the park's spring house that included a symbolic pouring of water.