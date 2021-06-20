Swan Park lagoon restoration ideas presented as park fundraising continues

Ideas to restore features at Swan Park in Beaver Dam are coming together.
During a public hearing on Thursday, city officials and MSA Professional Services presented potential concepts for the repair of the lagoons at Beaver Dam's historic park, a signature element of the 2020 master plan for the park's future. The lagoon walls have collapsed and there is no longer a working fountain like the one longtime residents remember. The Common Council designated $445,000 for the lagoons last fall, and officials continue to seek feedback from the public.
Raine Gardner of MSA presented two concept options for the lagoon project. The designs would involve fixing some of the walls while removing others and adding natural embankments down to the water for public access to the lagoon edges. The concepts propose placing stepping stones, putting back a fountain/aerator and installing a stone waterfall on the island.
"Having that interface with water is just so important because people learn so many different things from it, and it provides additional engagement within our park settings," Gardner said.
The master plan calls for removing the walkway north of the western lagoon and creating a more open space by the bandshell. The main difference between the two concepts presented is what the open area would look like, with one having the walkway lead to a viewing point to the island. The concepts are just proposals and no final design has been approved.
Some trees are expected to be removed in the course of the project given their age and state.
The master plan for the park looks years into the future as a guide for officials to consider ideas like an improved pathway system, a warming house for ice skating, more centrally located bathrooms and redoing the bandshell seating. The current priorities for the city are the lagoons, the walkways and the wading pool, which Mayor Becky Glewen said is on its last legs.
Glewen said the lagoon project could start this fall and finished in the spring.
The Common Council approved $700,000 in borrowing last fall for half the cost of a splash pad to replace the wading pool, which would start in fall 2022. The city applied for a state grant to cover part of the costs and will hear back later this year.
"Whether we get the grant or not, we want to move that forward," Glewen said.
Swan Park was the site of a historical walking tour Saturday, hosted by the historical society. Fundraising efforts for the park are continuing, and donors gathered on Saturday to launch a campaign for the park's spring house that included a symbolic pouring of water.
"Whenever I think about Beaver Dam, I think about water. I think about springs. I think about the lake, and I think about this park," said Patrick Lutz of the historical society. "It's really our centerpiece that makes Beaver Dam kind of special."
