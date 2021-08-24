Swan Park lagoon restoration to go out for bids

John B. McKinstry, who was present Monday, reminisced and wondered about the fountain in the lagoons that used to dance and light up to music at the bandshell. The current proposal calls for simpler fountain equipment.

"It was really quite spectacular," McKinstry said. The 1938 fountain was renovated in 2004. Parks Supervisor John Neumann said weather and climate conditions caused the current fountain's equipment to deteriorate and that it's time for it to go.

"The thing's been kind of a nightmare, really, for maintenance," Neumann said. Mayor Becky Glewen said she knows people have a lot of great memories of the color light fountain but that the city would need a computer system to operate something like that today and doesn't seem to be operable in the conditions there.

Council member Ken Anderson questioned why there are proposals for features that would improve access to the water when the lagoons are signed for people to stay out of the water. He said that the current proposal has too much unnecessary expense and seems to be already set in stone.