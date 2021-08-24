Swan Park lagoon restoration to go out for bids

The city of Beaver Dam is seeking contractors to restore the lagoons at Swan Park.
The Common Council's committee of the whole came to a consensus during a special meeting Monday night for city staff to go ahead and put the lagoon project out for bids with a deadline in three weeks.
According to information presented by MSA Professional Services, the proposed project includes new natural stone walls along the water, sloping shorelines, stepping stones, an aerator in the west lagoon, two floating fountains in the east lagoon, a waterfall on the island, an overlook with a swing bench, concrete pathways and other new features to improve public access. Officials anticipate keeping tree removal to a minimum as some trees are in bad condition.
The city of Beaver Dam put out a master plan for the long-term vision of Swan Park early last year. The first phase of the project includes repairing the lagoons, which have deteriorated, replacing the wading pool with a splash pad and fixing up the walking paths.
The first phase has an estimated price tag of $2.2 million, and the Common Council has designated $1.2 million as fundraising efforts continue to help cover the rest. Mayor Becky Glewen said about $150,000 has been raised so far, and further announcements are expected.
"We already have an amazing park," Glewen said, adding that Swan Park sees high traffic. "We're really proud of it. We just know that there's a lot of upkeep right now that hasn't been maintained like it should be. We want to bring it back to glory, whatever that glory looks like. We want to make sure it's taken care of. We want to make sure that the next generation is saying we did right."
John B. McKinstry, who was present Monday, reminisced and wondered about the fountain in the lagoons that used to dance and light up to music at the bandshell. The current proposal calls for simpler fountain equipment.
"It was really quite spectacular," McKinstry said. The 1938 fountain was renovated in 2004. Parks Supervisor John Neumann said weather and climate conditions caused the current fountain's equipment to deteriorate and that it's time for it to go.
"The thing's been kind of a nightmare, really, for maintenance," Neumann said. Mayor Becky Glewen said she knows people have a lot of great memories of the color light fountain but that the city would need a computer system to operate something like that today and doesn't seem to be operable in the conditions there.
Council member Ken Anderson questioned why there are proposals for features that would improve access to the water when the lagoons are signed for people to stay out of the water. He said that the current proposal has too much unnecessary expense and seems to be already set in stone.
"Like so many other things that we're doing in this city, it's wants and needs," Anderson said. "There's a bunch of wants on here, and we need the needs. We're doing all this extra stuff and it costs all this extra money just to have it look pretty that handful of people want, when the vast majority just wants to walls to be fixed and have it look halfway decent."
Glewen said there has been council discussion and the council will have the power to take pieces of the proposal out as the process moves forward if it wants to, but noted a majority of the council may not agree with council members who want to remove things.
Council member Mick Fischer also shared his memories of the park during its heyday.
"I've always been very conservative with the fiscal matters of the city. I've voted against a lot of different projects because of the cost," Fischer said. "But in this particular case, I'll be one of the biggest supporters of working and okaying the financial end of this. I do think the money is well-spent. I think that people 20, 30, 40, 50 years down the road will look back at what we do now and say, 'Maybe they should have spent a little more money and gone a little further on this.'"
Council member Kevin Burnett said he wants Beaver Dam to have a park to be proud of and that this plan is a step in the right direction.
Council member Jon Abfall said he has studied park theory and that having more features is a good thing to bring in more people, who will bring in more people.
Bids will come before the council's operations committee for initial review.
