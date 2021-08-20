Swan Park restoration plans to be presented

The final plan to restore the lagoons at Swan Park will be presented on Monday.

The Beaver Dam Common Council committee of the whole will have a special meeting on Monday at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., to discuss new details in the lagoon restoration project. The city started to pursue a long-term vision to update and restore Beaver Dam's centerpiece park, with fixing up the lagoons as one of the first steps. The lagoon walls have crumbled and the area is otherwise in need of a makeover.

A first look at the proposal for the lagoons released Friday includes new walkways around the lagoons, sloping shorelines down to the water, new plantings, an aerator in the water, an outlook with a swing bench, a waterfall on the island, stepping stones and other features. The goal is to improve public access to the lagoons.

The Common Council designated funds to the lagoon project last year, and a fundraising effort began this year to raise even more money for park improvements. Horicon Bank President Fred Schwertfeger presented a $100,000 donation earlier this month, and local residents have been chipping in. Mayor Becky Glewen said fundraising will continue and there will be more announcements soon.