 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Swan Park restoration plans to be presented
0 Comments
alert top story

Swan Park restoration plans to be presented

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
swan park lagoon proposal

A rendering of the proposed restoration of the lagoons at Swan City Park drawn up by MSA. The Common Council committee of the whole will be discussing the plan on Monday.

 CITY OF BEAVER DAM Contributed

The final plan to restore the lagoons at Swan Park will be presented on Monday.

The Beaver Dam Common Council committee of the whole will have a special meeting on Monday at city hall, 205 S. Lincoln Ave., to discuss new details in the lagoon restoration project. The city started to pursue a long-term vision to update and restore Beaver Dam's centerpiece park, with fixing up the lagoons as one of the first steps. The lagoon walls have crumbled and the area is otherwise in need of a makeover.

Master plan for Swan City Park in Beaver Dam unveiled

A first look at the proposal for the lagoons released Friday includes new walkways around the lagoons, sloping shorelines down to the water, new plantings, an aerator in the water, an outlook with a swing bench, a waterfall on the island, stepping stones and other features. The goal is to improve public access to the lagoons.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The Common Council designated funds to the lagoon project last year, and a fundraising effort began this year to raise even more money for park improvements. Horicon Bank President Fred Schwertfeger presented a $100,000 donation earlier this month, and local residents have been chipping in. Mayor Becky Glewen said fundraising will continue and there will be more announcements soon.

Glewen said that the city is hoping to move theprocess along soon to look for bids with the hope of finding a contractor available to begin the work in the fall, or otherwise get someone lined up for the spring of 2022.

The meeting will be in council chambers on the second floor of city hall at 6:30 p.m. Monday. The public may also attend via Zoom with the link https://zoom.us/j/92178994614?pwd=cU85QlZRYXpGYUYyNVJNZ243QVBmUT09 or calling 312-626-6799. The meeting ID is 921 7899 4614 and the passcode is 110916.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Johnson, Lori
Obituaries

Johnson, Lori

SHEBOYGAN/PORTAGE—Lori Johnson, age 39, formerly of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, July 6, 2021.

+2
Edwards, James "Jim"
Obituaries

Edwards, James "Jim"

WEST BARABOO—James “Jim” Edwards, age 77, of West Baraboo, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021. James, son of Philip and P…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News