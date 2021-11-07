Swan Park taking shape for the holiday season

Volunteers came out Saturday morning to start creating the winter wonderland that brightens up Swan Park for the holiday season.
“It’s nice to have the community help that we have here and for people to come together in order to make this happen,” volunteer Blake Tonn said.
The Rotary Lights Winter Wonderland is in its fifth year, said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who puts together the lights in the park every year.
“It is great that after five years, things go up like a well-oiled machine,” Schmidt said. “This year is the biggest and best wonderland that we have had.”
The display has grown, Schmidt said. Last year there were 150 candy canes lining the park paths, while this year’s display has 350 candy canes.
Cassandra Schmidt said that there are about 20 new wire displays this year and K&B Tree & Lawn Care has assisted by hanging some lights from the trees.
Cassandra Schmidt said there was a lot of work that will be done in the upcoming weeks before the lights are turned on the day after Thanksgiving.
“Today, we are working with the displays and the lights for the trees and the shelters,” Cassandra Schmidt said.
The following week, the posts for the trees and all the candy canes will be put in the park, Cassandra Schmidt said. The artificial trees are projected for a few days later and the lights will be added before Nov. 26 at 5 p.m., when the park is lit up for the first time of the season.
The park is kept watched by cameras to help protect the display over the session. The cameras were added after the park was vandalized in 2019. Dale Schmidt said he recently received a letter of apology from one of the teens involved in the vandalism which damaged.
Donations for next years displays can be made at bdrotary.org.
The Rotary has partnered with Beaver Dam Area Community Foundation to collect donations for the park. Sponsorship forms are available on the aforementioned website. Donations payable to Beaver Dam Community Foundation along with a form can be mailed to Beaver Dam Rotary Lights, 324 S. Spring St., Beaver Dam, WI, 53916.