Swan Park taking shape for the holiday season

Volunteers came out Saturday morning to start creating the winter wonderland that brightens up Swan Park for the holiday season.

“It’s nice to have the community help that we have here and for people to come together in order to make this happen,” volunteer Blake Tonn said.

The Rotary Lights Winter Wonderland is in its fifth year, said Dodge County Sheriff Dale Schmidt, who puts together the lights in the park every year.

“It is great that after five years, things go up like a well-oiled machine,” Schmidt said. “This year is the biggest and best wonderland that we have had.”

The display has grown, Schmidt said. Last year there were 150 candy canes lining the park paths, while this year’s display has 350 candy canes.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Cassandra Schmidt said that there are about 20 new wire displays this year and K&B Tree & Lawn Care has assisted by hanging some lights from the trees.

Cassandra Schmidt said there was a lot of work that will be done in the upcoming weeks before the lights are turned on the day after Thanksgiving.

“Today, we are working with the displays and the lights for the trees and the shelters,” Cassandra Schmidt said.