Swan Synchro Skate enters its 25th year

Swan Synchro Skate entered into its 25th year on Saturday with more than 640 skaters showing off the show shopping routines that have kept people in attendance for the last quarter of the century.
More than 50 teams from the greater Midwest attended the competition at the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena where the unique skills of synchronized skating were shown off to those in attendance.
The event, which is sanctioned by United States Figure Skating and part of the National Synchronized Skating Series, featured skaters and skill levels from beginner through adult.
It would not be in existence without a group of people who came up with the idea a quarter of a century ago and brought it to the Family Center.
“Synchronized skating was just beginning,” one of the founders Pam Flock said. “We wanted to be involved from the get-go.”
It was a popular idea, and Flock said there were many people who she remembered being involved including: Sandy Vosekuil, Jeanne Stangl, Barb Reilly, Kathy Wolfgang, Beth Ehlenfeldt, Marla Noordhof, Marion Krueger, Donna Hauser, Debb Southard, Diane Hartzheim, Peggy Marshall, and Coach Mary Conway. Flock said she can’t remember everyone who was involved in its beginning, but it was popular.
“I’m sure there were more,” Flock said. “It was a huge undertaking, and we had an unbelievable team of parents.”
You have free articles remaining.
One of this year’s organizers Alyssa Stephens was 11 years old at the time, and skated in the first Swan Synchro Skate.
“My daughter is 11 this year and her team is competing at the juvenile level and heading to Nationals at the end of February to compete,” Stephens said. “I skated until my senior year of high school.”
No matter what level the skater is at, Stephens said Swan Synchro Skate is worth attending.
“Skaters have a lot of fun participating on a synchronized skating team,” Stephens said. “They learn the value of hard work and working as a team, and they develop life-long friendships.”
Synchronized Skating is a fast growing team sport with over 600 teams currently registered in the United States. Teams typically consist of 8 to 20 skaters and compete in divisions defined by age and skill level of the skaters. Synchronized skating is comprised of intricately choreographed footwork, difficult pass through and for some divisions even doing lifts like you see in Olympic ice dancing, Stephens said.
“It is an amazing sport and we can't wait to see it in the Olympics soon,” Stephens said.
Stephens said she does hope to see Swan Synchro Skate’s 50th year.
“Maybe my daughter will run it then,” Stephens said.
Follow Terri Pederson on Twitter @tlp53916 or contact her at 920-356-6760.