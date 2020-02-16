Swan Synchro Skate enters its 25th year

Swan Synchro Skate entered into its 25th year on Saturday with more than 640 skaters showing off the show shopping routines that have kept people in attendance for the last quarter of the century.

More than 50 teams from the greater Midwest attended the competition at the Beaver Dam Family Center Ice Arena where the unique skills of synchronized skating were shown off to those in attendance.

The event, which is sanctioned by United States Figure Skating and part of the National Synchronized Skating Series, featured skaters and skill levels from beginner through adult.

It would not be in existence without a group of people who came up with the idea a quarter of a century ago and brought it to the Family Center.

“Synchronized skating was just beginning,” one of the founders Pam Flock said. “We wanted to be involved from the get-go.”

It was a popular idea, and Flock said there were many people who she remembered being involved including: Sandy Vosekuil, Jeanne Stangl, Barb Reilly, Kathy Wolfgang, Beth Ehlenfeldt, Marla Noordhof, Marion Krueger, Donna Hauser, Debb Southard, Diane Hartzheim, Peggy Marshall, and Coach Mary Conway. Flock said she can’t remember everyone who was involved in its beginning, but it was popular.