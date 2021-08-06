Sweet Potato Pie brings 'sweetgrass' to Pardeeville in September

PARDEEVILLE — Everything about Sweet Potato Pie is supposed to make audiences smile, including the name it picked 20 years ago.
“Our name definitely needed to be memorable,” guitarist and mandolin player Sonya Stead said of the all-female group’s genesis in North Carolina. “Being four months pregnant, everything I could think of was related to food, and so it came down to Sweet Potato Pie and Stump Slung Chitlins.
“I’m glad we picked Sweet Potato Pie.”
Sweet Potato Pie has toured much of the U.S. for the past two decades but makes its very first appearance in Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Lenz Auditorium in Pardeeville.
Appropriately, the band promotes the agriculture industry on stage and eventually gained sponsorship from the North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission, which is a nonprofit corporation made up of more than 400 sweet potato growers.
Sweet Potato Pie incorporates a blend of Americana, bluegrass, country and gospel music in what they call “sweetgrass” — a sweeter, softer flavoring of bluegrass music, Stead said.
The band, which has released eight albums in two decades, is known for its three-part harmonies, at times utilizing the vocals of all six members and playing instruments including the guitar, fiddle, banjo and mandolin.
It has appeared on PBS, the Food Network and worldwide radio broadcasts.
“First and foremost, we’re always looking for something that will be entertaining and uplifting,” Stead said of the music it writes and covers. “We like things that are family friendly. You just won’t hear a lot of harmony singing like ours, and there’s storytelling, too. We look like we’re having a good time because we really are having a good time.”
Sweet Potato Pie members have never enjoyed being pinned down to only the bluegrass genre and will cover the hits of artists from any genre, from Linda Rondstadt to Bill Monroe.
“If the music is interesting to us, we’ll Pie-ify it,” Stead said. “It’s a melting pot of different things.”
The group had averaged about 40 live performances per year before the COVID-19 pandemic, then played only three shows in 2020 and only five shows so far in 2021.
“Thankfully things are picking back up for the fall, and we’ll be busy all the way through Christmas,” Stead said. “We were fortunate to have some shows rolled over and have also had people putting on some outdoor shows now, but the pandemic was just terrible for us. People basically stopped everything and said, ‘We’re done.’
“We’re hitting our stride now. We want audiences to feel like they can just forget their troubles for an hour and a half,” Stead said. “There’s just a happiness to what we’re doing. If we don’t put a smile on your face, then we didn’t do what we came to do.”
For more information about the band, visit sweet-potato-pie.com.
