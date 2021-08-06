Sweet Potato Pie brings 'sweetgrass' to Pardeeville in September

PARDEEVILLE — Everything about Sweet Potato Pie is supposed to make audiences smile, including the name it picked 20 years ago.

“Our name definitely needed to be memorable,” guitarist and mandolin player Sonya Stead said of the all-female group’s genesis in North Carolina. “Being four months pregnant, everything I could think of was related to food, and so it came down to Sweet Potato Pie and Stump Slung Chitlins.

“I’m glad we picked Sweet Potato Pie.”

Sweet Potato Pie has toured much of the U.S. for the past two decades but makes its very first appearance in Wisconsin at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 4 at the Lenz Auditorium in Pardeeville.

Appropriately, the band promotes the agriculture industry on stage and eventually gained sponsorship from the North Carolina Sweet Potato Commission, which is a nonprofit corporation made up of more than 400 sweet potato growers.

Sweet Potato Pie incorporates a blend of Americana, bluegrass, country and gospel music in what they call “sweetgrass” — a sweeter, softer flavoring of bluegrass music, Stead said.