WISCONSIN DELLS — Wilderness Resort Assistant General Manager Brandon Schindler says waterpark lifeguards want visitors to have a good time, but there are a number of things they can do to remain safe.
Most water rescues at the Wisconsin Dells hotel and water resort have been in the wave pool, he said. Six lifeguards are stationed there most days to keep watch.
“It’s easy to get in over your head, quite literally,” Schindler said.
That’s why he said it’s critical for people visiting water parks to wear life jackets that fit properly, especially small children.
“You want to make sure it’s a snug fit. Not something they’re going to grow into. You need to be secure in them,” Schindler said.
Lake Delton Police Detective Lucas Killick said although lifeguards are present to help keep visitors safe, parents should keep a close eye on their children.
Sometimes parents might lie down to sunbathe or sleep in the hotel room and kids walk off unattended, which can pose a safety risk. Even in shallow bodies of water, awareness is important.
“Make it a blast. Make it a great family vacation. Just watch your children,” Killick said. “You might think it’s safe to want to sit back and watch your children from a distance, but even those areas can be dangerous as well.”
Lazy rivers usually are only three feet deep, Schindler said, but keeping a floating device handy helps with overall safety.
Many water park visitors are eager to update their social media accounts and check their cellphones, Schindler said. But parents should avoid becoming distracted and ensure their party is swimming within their capabilities.
All Wilderness water rides have safety rules posted at the bottom and top of each ride, along with available life jackets. The rules are there for the safety of everyone.
In the summer months, Killick said the Lake Delton Police Department sees an uptick in the number of theft reports at water parks. He encourages people to pack light, use storage lockers and leave non-essential items back in the hotel.
Sunscreen is a must-have for some people to avoid sunburn.
Although a recent pilot study found that some sunscreen ingredients might be absorbed into human skin, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said in a May 6 report this does not necessarily mean the ingredients are unsafe for people.
The study’s findings called for further testing. The FDA said the general public should still use sunscreen to protect their skin while also finding shade whenever possible and wearing protective gear to balance out sun protection.
Schindler said sunscreen can rinse off in the water, so people should reapply sunscreen periodically to protect their skin.
