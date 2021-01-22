T.J. Maxx coming to Outlets at The Dells mall this fall

T.J. Maxx is set to open at Outlets at The Dells this fall.
Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2021. The location of the store will be under the roof of the North Woods center inside the facility. Construction will involve the center's enter south side with the exception of the Nike store, which will remain at the same location, according to the mall’s general manager Michelle Zuelke and a press release announcing the retailer's addition to the mall.
Zuekle said barricades will separate shoppers and construction, so patrons will still be able to access their favorite stores.
T.J. Maxx has more than 1,000 stores in the United States, selling men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, shoes, toys, bath and beauty accessories and home products ranging from furniture and kitchen utensils.
Zuelke told the Dells Events it’s exciting to welcome T.J. Maxx to the mall, which will take up 22,000 square feet where Polo and Express used to sit. Zuelke said Express is moving to another spot in the mall while Polo vacated earlier this year.
Zuelke said the concept and popularity of T.J. Maxx fits with Outlets at the Dells, offering deals and savings on popular brand items.
“It fits in with our Outlets concept amazingly well and I think it becomes a destination store,” she said. She added the mall is excited to gain additional shoppers who are loyal to T.J. Maxx stores and the brands it carries. The store also carries house goods, something Zuelke said the mall doesn’t offer a lot of and is a “great complement” to the rest of the stores in the facility.
T.J. Maxx will be the Outlets at The Dells' 55th store. The mall also carries other major retailers such as GAP, Adidas, Columbia, Vera Bradley and American Eagle, according to the mall’s website. It also houses other major retailers such as Build-A-Bear workshop, Bath and Body Works, and Old Navy.
Updates on the construction of T.J. Maxx, as well as other promotion and events at the Outlets at The Dells, is on mall's website outletsatthedells.com as well as the mall's Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter page @DellsOutlets.
