T.J. Maxx coming to Outlets at The Dells mall this fall

T.J. Maxx is set to open at Outlets at The Dells this fall.

Construction is scheduled to begin in February 2021. The location of the store will be under the roof of the North Woods center inside the facility. Construction will involve the center's enter south side with the exception of the Nike store, which will remain at the same location, according to the mall’s general manager Michelle Zuelke and a press release announcing the retailer's addition to the mall.

Zuekle said barricades will separate shoppers and construction, so patrons will still be able to access their favorite stores.

T.J. Maxx has more than 1,000 stores in the United States, selling men’s, women’s and children’s apparel, shoes, toys, bath and beauty accessories and home products ranging from furniture and kitchen utensils.

Zuelke told the Dells Events it’s exciting to welcome T.J. Maxx to the mall, which will take up 22,000 square feet where Polo and Express used to sit. Zuelke said Express is moving to another spot in the mall while Polo vacated earlier this year.