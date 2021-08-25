Tackle It preparing for grand opening in Portage

Portage anglers will have a new place to build or update their tackle box starting early Saturday morning. The Tackle It owner said the goal is to provide a plethora of equipment in an area with abundant fishing opportunities.
“There’s the Wisconsin River and another six or seven lakes in the immediate area," said Dennis Schulz. "It was clear there is an opportunity for a good bait and tackle shop here."
Tackle It, 2830 New Pinery Road, will offer customers a selection of lures, rods and bait. Schulz said the live bait will include minnows for catching crappie, small and large flatheads, and suckers.
“Crappie minnows, Northern minnows, musky suckers will be in our minnow tank. We’ll also have night crawlers in the shop,” Schulz said. “We'll offer a variety of bait and tackle equipment needed for local fishing."
Schulz is a semi-truck driver Monday through Friday. He has had a couple of employees setting up the shop in anticipation for Saturday’s grand opening.
Doors will open at 4 a.m. on Aug. 28 and everyone entering the shop will receive a ticket for the grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip for two to Green Bay to fish with Team Ultimatum in a professional walleye tournament.
Matt Meenen is one of the employees helping set up the store before Saturday. He said it’s a little early to be excited.
“There’s still a lot to get done before we open,” Meenen said. “I think tomorrow or Friday when the minnow arrive, then I’ll be excited, but right now there’s still a lot to get ready for the grand opening.”
However, Schulz is excited his vision is becoming a reality.
“Oh my gosh, it’s amazing to have an idea one moment and then see it come together like this,” Schulz said. “While I’m on the road it’s the employees. They’re the backbone of the business. If not for them it would be an empty store."
Schulz said most of his inventory comes from a wholesaler company based in Wisconsin Dells. Yogi Rods based in Mauston has custom ice fishing rods for sale at Tackle It. Meenen said Yogi Rods are dependable and are one of the shops premier products.
“Locals are the ones that will be using the shop, so it’s key to know what they want,” Schulz said.
Schulz decided to open the shop when he recognized the need for more of variety for local anglers.
“I’m a fisherman. I’m not very good, it’s part of the reason I bought a bait shop,” Schulz said jokingly.
Schulz has many memories fishing as a kid with his dad and that is where his appreciation for the sport began.
“I can remember fishing for cat fish on the Rock River,” Schulz said. “We would have to line the river with rocks to keep the catfish from getting back into the river.”