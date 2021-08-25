Tackle It preparing for grand opening in Portage

Doors will open at 4 a.m. on Aug. 28 and everyone entering the shop will receive a ticket for the grand prize of an all-expenses paid trip for two to Green Bay to fish with Team Ultimatum in a professional walleye tournament.

Matt Meenen is one of the employees helping set up the store before Saturday. He said it’s a little early to be excited.

“There’s still a lot to get done before we open,” Meenen said. “I think tomorrow or Friday when the minnow arrive, then I’ll be excited, but right now there’s still a lot to get ready for the grand opening.”

However, Schulz is excited his vision is becoming a reality.

“Oh my gosh, it’s amazing to have an idea one moment and then see it come together like this,” Schulz said. “While I’m on the road it’s the employees. They’re the backbone of the business. If not for them it would be an empty store."

Schulz said most of his inventory comes from a wholesaler company based in Wisconsin Dells. Yogi Rods based in Mauston has custom ice fishing rods for sale at Tackle It. Meenen said Yogi Rods are dependable and are one of the shops premier products.

“Locals are the ones that will be using the shop, so it’s key to know what they want,” Schulz said.