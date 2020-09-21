 Skip to main content
Taco Bell planned for Columbus
Taco Bell planned for Columbus

092220-ctzn-news-taco

The Badger Wash, 109 Dix St., in Columbus, is expected to become the site of a new Taco Bell location.

 CHRIS HIGGINS/Daily Citizen

A new Taco Bell is expected to spring up in Columbus.

The city is working through the process of permits and applications for the planned Taco Bell at 109 Dix St., the current location of Badger Wash. According to the planned timeline, the car wash will be demolished in early October with construction starting in mid-October with the hope of completion by the end of the year.

The plan commission reviewed an application for a conditional use permit from franchisee Jeff Firari, of Mayville, in September to allow for a drive-thru at the future restaurant site, and the Common Council committee of the whole reviewed it last week for a future council vote. The current site plan includes 40 seats and 28 parking stalls, with two stalls for people with disabilities.

City staff has asked that the site plan include some provisions to provide better lighting by the entrance as the site is improved for the new restaurant.

The current plan of operation calls for 7 to 9 full-time employees and 14 to 16 part-time employees and expected business hours of 7 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Mayor Mike Thom said he expects there to be a lot of excitement for the new Taco Bell in Columbus after years of rumor and anticipation.

The Columbus Taco Bell will be between the nearest current locations in Sun Prairie and Beaver Dam.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

