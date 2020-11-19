Take Flight at Wilderness in Wisconsin Dells opens 'The Polar Express' ride

A new adventure ride at Wilderness Resort’s Take Flight will transport guests on a journey to the North Pole through the movie “The Polar Express.”

Director of Attractions Chris Ebben said Nov. 13 guests were ecstatic to ride the attraction and see the film on its opening day. The ride will be featured at the Wisconsin Dells resort through the holiday season until Jan. 18. The resort plans to keep showcasing the ride on Take Flight as a holiday attraction in the future, he said.

“There’s a thrill of watching ‘The Polar Express’ but it’s also a ride, it’s a theater,” Ebben said. “Being able to show ‘The Polar Express’ in a 65-foot wide screen, 48-feet tall, there’s a point of reference.”

Rather than gliding through the air to see various monuments and landmarks like its other film, “Flying Wild,” “The Polar Express” is a fast paced 15-minute train ride in the air to the North Pole moving to scenes in the movie. Riders can also feel other aspects on their journey from a midst of water to a gust of wind, to smelling hot chocolate and other holiday scents. Ebben said a conductor room for children is featured at the resort for VIP tours.