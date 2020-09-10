Take Flight at Wisconsin Dells' Wilderness Resort opens, completes yearlong renovations to facility

Perry’s favorite part of Take Flight was seeing the Dells local landmarks, like the JetBoats and Wisconsin River, along with the other national landmarks like Mount Rushmore. Her children, six-year-old Joseph and five-year-old Abigail, said they liked the real life atmosphere the ride provided, like the water spraying at them and getting up-close to the boats.

Cost to ride Take Flight is $19.99 for the general public and $15.99 for children 12 and under. Wilderness guests receive a $5 discount. Local Wednesdays will be hosted for residents in the Dells area to ride at the guest price, Ebben said. Military members and veterans can ride for $13.99, according to a press release from the resort.

Participants must be 42 inches to ride. Take Flight will be open from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. on weekends and from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays.

Other renovations

Heidi Fendos, public relations counsel for the resort, said the Take Flight attraction is the final installment of several updates at Wilderness Resort that took about 15 months to complete. They include renovating its lobby, adding the Camp Social restaurant and bar and the Candy Cabin candy store.