HORICON — The Horicon Marsh is known for its beautiful vistas, and soon visitors will have an easier way to capture themselves in a photo while exploring the area.
The Friends of the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitors Center, a citizens group that supports the center, is preparing to install unique selfie stands at three different marsh locations.
Wildlife Educator Liz Herzmann said the idea for the stands, which will have a designated smartphone holder so visitors can set their cameras on a timer and put themselves in the picture, came from the state park system.
“They have a number of selfie stands at their different locations, but they’re just for state parks and we’re technically a state wildlife area,” she said. “So that’s when we started branching out and talking to different people that may be able to help us out with the design and really making it something unique.”
The center reached out to Dan Gassner, who along with his wife owns Bent Outa Shape, a retail store in LeRoy that specializes in metal fabrication, home décor and lawn art. Some of his bird sculptures are sold at the Horicon Marsh visitor center.
“He’s such a talented artist and his cranes sell like hotcakes here in the gift shop,” Hertzmann said. “They’re cool and so unique.”
Gassner is humble about his art.
“I tell them Terry Redlin is an artist; Owen Gromme is an artist. I’m a welder with some artsy qualities,” said Gassner, referring to two well-known wildlife painters.
He made a prototype of a metal stand with cattails decorating the bottom of each leg.
The stands were designed to complement the center, the beauty of the marsh and Curly, the woolly mammoth that sits on site.
“Curly is popular and everyone tries to take selfies with the mammoth now, but it’s hard to do because he’s so big,” Herzmann said. “The goal is to try to put up the selfie stand so a photo can get part of the mammoth in it with the marsh in the background.”
Gassner has most of the stands complete. Signs made of brushed aluminum depicting the marsh will be installed shortly. A star will be placed on each marsh map showing the visitor their exact location. There will also be step-by-step instructions on where to place your phone to take a selfie.
“The signs will be offset so the rust doesn’t go on them,” Gassner said. “The state parks have selfie stands made of cedar, which require care over time. Care for these stands will never need to be addressed.”
Herzmann said the stands are a great way to market the marsh, as visitors will be encouraged to share their pictures on social media and using the marsh’s hashtag (#horiconmarsh).
“The stands are massive. Those marsh winds can blow against them and they are not going to move an inch,” she said. “The way that they will rust is actually perfect because it will end up matching the woolly mammoth.”
In addition to the center, selfie stands will be installed at Marsh Haven and the Palmatory Street Overlook.
“This will be a really nice tie-in to the new picnic shelter that is being built at the overlook,” Herzmann said. “The Palmatory Overlook has one of the most amazing views that there is of the marsh and so many people are out there taking pictures anyways. We thought, why not put a selfie stand there to encourage them to take more photos?
“It’s been a really fun project for us. We need to get holes dug and concrete poured, but our goal is to have the stands installed this fall.”
Donations toward the cost of the stands can be sent to the Horicon Marsh Education and Visitor Center, N7725 Highway 28, Horicon, WI 53032.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)