Taste of Portage 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, will celebrate 30th anniversary next year

The Taste of Portage has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 gathering concerns.

The Portage Chamber of Commerce chose to cancel the event due to concerns the event would attract thousands of people to the city, said Chamber President Marianne Hanson. The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29 this year.

“This is just not the right time to encourage large volumes of people to converge in one area,” Hanson said. “We care about our community, visitors and volunteers and respect the order the city of Portage has in place as well as the recommendations of the CDC.”

The annual event is scheduled for Aug. 27 and 28, 2021 — the 30th anniversary of the event. Hanson said the chamber is still planning how to celebrate the anniversary next year.

“Many organizations, businesses and volunteers work countless hours to bring this event to our community,” Hanson said. “There is a disappointment in canceling.”

The event will likely be held in a new location next year due to continued construction and detours on Highway 51 and Highway 16 throughout the city.