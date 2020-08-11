Taste of Portage 2020 canceled due to COVID-19, will celebrate 30th anniversary next year

The Taste of Portage has been cancelled for 2020 due to COVID-19 gathering concerns.
The Portage Chamber of Commerce chose to cancel the event due to concerns the event would attract thousands of people to the city, said Chamber President Marianne Hanson. The event was originally scheduled for Aug. 28 and 29 this year.
“This is just not the right time to encourage large volumes of people to converge in one area,” Hanson said. “We care about our community, visitors and volunteers and respect the order the city of Portage has in place as well as the recommendations of the CDC.”
The annual event is scheduled for Aug. 27 and 28, 2021 — the 30th anniversary of the event. Hanson said the chamber is still planning how to celebrate the anniversary next year.
“Many organizations, businesses and volunteers work countless hours to bring this event to our community,” Hanson said. “There is a disappointment in canceling.”
The event will likely be held in a new location next year due to continued construction and detours on Highway 51 and Highway 16 throughout the city.
Usually, the event is held at the intersection of Cook Street and Dewitt Street downtown, but in 2021 both streets will serve as detours for road construction. The city will not allow street closure for the event. Hanson said the chamber is exploring alternative locations.
Taste of Portage features local food vendors, live music, craft show, car show and kids activities. Brad Conrad, the chamber’s marketing coordinator, said the group did not have the opportunity to plan this year’s event before canceling.
“We didn’t really get that far,” he said.
Last month, the Portage Common Council voted to extend its COVID-19 emergency declaration, which allows the council and its committees to continue to meet via teleconference and a staggered reopening plan for other city entities.
The declaration also encouraged business to ask customers to follow health guidelines and social distancing.
Follow Nicole on Twitter @Nicole_Aimone
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.