After nearly three decades, the Taste of Portage Market Fair continues to evolve and add new attractions to stay fresh for visitors.
“There’s an opportunity for people to get out, see the different businesses that are in the community, participate with the different nonprofit groups that are participating, see what they’re doing,” said Portage Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Marianne Hanson. “It’s really just an opportunity for neighbors to get together, enjoy an end of summer celebration and see what Portage has to offer.”
The event, set for Aug. 23-24, draws about 5,000 people each year, Hanson said.
One of the highlights new to the event will be interactive art demonstrations. Hanson said there will be painting, jewelry making and even a blacksmithing presentation by local experts. One of the artists participating will be Chris Dreyer of Dreyer Designs Inc.
A graphic designer, Dreyer said he began painting with watercolor before he was 10. As his talent became apparent, his mother signed him up for classes and he has been creating ever since.
Dreyer studied architecture at Southern Illinois University while also learning watercolor. A native of the Chicago area, he has lived near Portage for 30 years. Though he works with design to earn a living, he has taught watercolor techniques throughout the state and the country for roughly 15 years, recently traveling to Hilton Head, South Carolina, where he was inspired to capture herons on the water for a few pieces.
He looks forward to engaging with people at the market fair, though worries about whether rain may strike since he doesn’t currently have a tent. He wants to do simple demonstrations and possibly set up canvases showing the stages of a piece of art.
“I’m honored that she thought of me,” Dreyer said. “It’s just wonderful to share what I’ve learned over the years. It’s really fun when you see other people really, sort of immerse themselves.”
Art demos will begin at 11 a.m. Aug. 24 at the corner of Cook and DeWitt streets. Other artists will be Kathleen Jahn and Peg Naparella of The Mercantile and Art and Rita Briant of Prairie Flower Beads, as well as others. Some may even get to take the pieces they create with help from the artists.
Taste of Portage begins at 5 p.m. Aug. 23 with activities on the Market Square, live music and a beer tent until 10 p.m. The food court will be open until 8 p.m.
Hanson said the festivities ramp up the next day, which is set to begin at 10 a.m. with a walking tour of downtown. The food court and beer tent will reopen at 11 a.m. and live music will begin once more on Market Square as well as at the corner of Cook and DeWitt. Visitors will get to see classic cars, check out the craft and arts vendors and peruse offerings at the sidewalk sales.
The family event has no shortage of children’s activities either, Hanson said. Another new activity arranged by organizers will be the Portage Piranha Swim Team Jail n’ Bail from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in front of Wilz Hometown Pharmacy downtown. Local officials like Fire Chief Clayton Simonson, Police Chief Ken Manthey, Mayor Rick Dodd and others will vie for donations to help spring them from a makeshift jail cell.
A children’s theater show will be a teaching experience, with shows at noon and 1:30 p.m. by Jolie Canoli and Friends Children’s Theatre Show.
“You’re basically getting a taste of something you might see throughout Portage,” Hanson said.
A member of the chamber, Dreyer said he appreciates all the work Hanson and the organization does for the community. He said he doesn’t frequently attend Taste of Portage, but looks forward to being a part of it.
Hanson said admission is free and food vendors are limited to $4 or less for anything they offer to ensure most attendees can affordably try highlighted dishes made by local establishments. More than 30 different food items will be available and sellers are encouraged to offer samples.
“It’s an opportunity for us to open our doors, to be able to show what Portage can offer,” Hanson said. “It really is a huge celebration for Portage.”
