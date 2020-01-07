Tavern League pays off Dells school lunch debt

The Dells-Delton Tavern League rang in the holiday season last year with a donation to the Wisconsin Dells school district to pay off students’ meal balances.

According to tavern league president Keith Koehler, the idea came up earlier in 2019 when Dells superintendent Terry Slack and Edge O’ Dells general manager Ken Robertson coordinated with the league to arrange a donation to the school district.

“Terry Slack … had called me and gave me a little bit more information,” Koehler said. “So Kenny and I talked about that and brought that to our board, said we’d love to do something great for the community. That’s what we do, we use the money to keep it in our own backyard. With the $1,500 and matching funds, they’ll have a nice surplus heading into 2020.”

The matching funds will come from the Tavern League of Wisconsin Foundation, which donated more than $12 million to 15,000 causes across the state of Wisconsin in 2019. An additional $800 will come from the Third District Tavern League.

According to Koehler, the Third District Tavern League is the Dells-Delton league’s parent organization, which runs a matching fund program for charities in its membership. Koehler said that the league will match up to $800 in funding for members across the third district’s eight constituent counties.