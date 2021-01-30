Tax-Aide program in Beaver Dam canceled after lack of volunteers

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will not be offered in Beaver Dam this tax season due to a lack of volunteers needed to operate the program.

“We have partnered with the AARP Foundation to provide the Tax-Aide program for many years,” said Jana Stephens, the administrator for the community activities and service department for Beaver Dam.

“However, there isn’t a volunteer program coordinator for Beaver Dam or team of volunteer tax preparers available this year, so we won’t be hosting the Tax-Aide program at The Watermark in 2021.”

Stephens said she spoke to the state coordinator for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program recently and he said the number of sites and volunteers had been reduced significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and remote tax assistance free of charge to anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are 50 or older or who have low to moderate income.

Stephens said the program has been around 53 years and still operating this year but with less sites available.

“(There is) an average of 125 sites available throughout the state of Wisconsin in previous years, whereas this year they are projecting to have 50 or less,” Stephens said.