Tax-Aide program in Beaver Dam canceled after lack of volunteers

The AARP Foundation Tax-Aide program will not be offered in Beaver Dam this tax season due to a lack of volunteers needed to operate the program.
“We have partnered with the AARP Foundation to provide the Tax-Aide program for many years,” said Jana Stephens, the administrator for the community activities and service department for Beaver Dam.
“However, there isn’t a volunteer program coordinator for Beaver Dam or team of volunteer tax preparers available this year, so we won’t be hosting the Tax-Aide program at The Watermark in 2021.”
Stephens said she spoke to the state coordinator for the AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Program recently and he said the number of sites and volunteers had been reduced significantly due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide provides in-person and remote tax assistance free of charge to anyone, with a focus on taxpayers who are 50 or older or who have low to moderate income.
Stephens said the program has been around 53 years and still operating this year but with less sites available.
“(There is) an average of 125 sites available throughout the state of Wisconsin in previous years, whereas this year they are projecting to have 50 or less,” Stephens said.
Volunteers completed almost 600 returns in 2020 and approximately 900 in 2019, Stephens said. There are several free options available however.
AARP will offer three virtual models available on its website.
The site includes free access to a tax preparation software program and is available at aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-227-7669 for more information.
In addition, people who make under $72,000 can file federal taxes for free at irs.gov.
Stephens said most Wisconsin residents can file state taxes for free at revenue.wi.gov.
Basic tax forms will be available by contactless pickup or mailbox service while supplies last at the Beaver Dam Community Library.
Stephens said specific forms can be printed on request, however the librarians cannot offer tax advice.
Those who need the forms should have the name or number of the form and contact the library at 887-4631, email infodesk@beaverdamlibrary.org or text 66746.
Of course there are tax preparers in the area as well, Stephens said.