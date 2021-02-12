Tax delinquent parcels create growth: Dodge County markets properties for taxpayers' benefit

JUNEAU -- Tax delinquent parcels are often seen as a negative -- signs of failure or tragedy on the local streetscape. However, they can spawn growth and regeneration, as is the case with many properties currently on the books in the Dodge County Treasurer's Office.

“It all begins with delinquent taxes,” said Dodge County Treasurer Patti Hilker. “If people don’t pay their tax bills, it’s up to the county to make the taxing jurisdictions whole – meaning we have to pay out the tax levies to municipalities, schools, technical school districts and others. We have the first lien on a property so we can recover those losses. County taxes and fees are the first thing to be repaid after a sale.”

The county also has the right to assess interest and penalties. Those who do pay taxes have to cover the defaulted amounts, although it is possible to regain at least some of those funds when a property is sold.

The county is not eager to initiate foreclosure, using it only as a last resort. The Taxation Committee is responsible for deciding whether or not to foreclose. It can refuse to foreclose, for example, if a property line is disputed or if the site is environmentally contaminated.