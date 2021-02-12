Tax delinquent parcels create growth: Dodge County markets properties for taxpayers' benefit

JUNEAU -- Tax delinquent parcels are often seen as a negative -- signs of failure or tragedy on the local streetscape. However, they can spawn growth and regeneration, as is the case with many properties currently on the books in the Dodge County Treasurer's Office.
“It all begins with delinquent taxes,” said Dodge County Treasurer Patti Hilker. “If people don’t pay their tax bills, it’s up to the county to make the taxing jurisdictions whole – meaning we have to pay out the tax levies to municipalities, schools, technical school districts and others. We have the first lien on a property so we can recover those losses. County taxes and fees are the first thing to be repaid after a sale.”
The county also has the right to assess interest and penalties. Those who do pay taxes have to cover the defaulted amounts, although it is possible to regain at least some of those funds when a property is sold.
The county is not eager to initiate foreclosure, using it only as a last resort. The Taxation Committee is responsible for deciding whether or not to foreclose. It can refuse to foreclose, for example, if a property line is disputed or if the site is environmentally contaminated.
“The people on that committee have a lot of knowledge about the county, especially the areas that they live in,” said Hilker. “We used to drive all together and go look at the properties, which doesn’t happen now due to COVID-19. Now, they drive around separately, but they have all the facts and figures with them as they do their inspections. Then they decide what they’ll take and what they won’t.”
Sites where contamination might have occurred are usually obvious. An example is the former Monarch Range site on Beaver Dam’s North Spring Street. A contaminated manufacturing site was in bankruptcy and in urgent need of environmental clean-up. Although most people who experienced that situation in the 1980s are gone, county supervisors remember the frustration of being saddled with phenomenal costs. Grants and other sources of funding helped defray some of those expenses.
“All I know is that sites were cleared and sold and there are five lots left,” Hilker said.
Successful businesses in Monarch Plaza include Family Dollar, US Cellular, Domino’s Pizza, Malibu Tan & Spa, Advance America (check cashing) and Rechek’s Food Pride. Nearby are Landmark Credit Union and NAPA Auto Parts, also on the Monarch Range Factory site.
Another success is the site of the former Graafsma Garage at 319 Stark St. In February 2020 the village of Randolph purchased the site from the county via an intergovernmental agreement. Randolph later received $35,000 in Department of Natural Resources Wisconsin Assessment Monies to determine if cleanup was required. Demolition is likely to occur this spring, with the empty lot to be offered for sale.
A nightmare property is the former site of Andy’s Roofing in Juneau, where huge piles of used roofing material await removal. The county is hesitant to move on that property knowing it will be responsible for clean-up if they accept it.
It does take three years to get to the point of sale.
“We’re just finishing up the 2017 delinquencies right now.” said Hilker. “It’s an ongoing process. Soon we’re going to go out and look at them and decide whether we want to take them or not. Then we put an appraised value on them, they go into the newspaper and we’ll try to sell them.
“In September of 2021, we will start the clock ticking by issuing a certificate. That could be due to missing the second half of their payments, or even $10. Two years after we issue the certificate of delinquency we can start the foreclosure process.”
In most cases homeowners pay the back taxes by refinancing or some other means, and no sale takes place. In some cases heirs to a property prefer to walk away rather than to invest in delayed maintenance or needed upgrades and say they don’t want it. The foreclosure process then takes its course.
“The rules of government and the statutes we must follow give people so much time to reconsider a decision, so county sales aren’t very likely to take place,” Hilker said. “Homeowners are given every opportunity to pay back taxes and fees to keep their properties.”
Taxation Committee chairman Jeff Berres said, “Our primary goal is to get the properties back on the tax rolls. Not only are we getting the money we’re due, but we’re also promoting economic growth. These properties usually need work, so the buyers are purchasing materials and investing in their communities. It’s a long process but the end result is worth the trouble.”