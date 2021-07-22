Taxi service in Beaver Dam reduced on weekends due to staffing issues

The city of Beaver Dam announced Thursday that the local shared ride taxi service will temporarily reduce its hours Friday and Saturday and end at midnight.

Service normally ends at 2:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday (bar close). The change will begin Friday.

"This change is necessitated by a lack of drivers and an inability to fill current driver openings," according to a press release. "We anticipate this to be a short-term reduction in service until the positions are filled."

The city's taxi service is contracted out to Running Inc. of Viroqua under the name Beaver Dam Public Transit, which noted "severe regret" in its own announcement of the change.

Beaver Dam Public Transit Manager Lisa Kudick confirmed the staffing issues and said she and other management have had to cover late night shifts after working a full day due to the lack of drivers on hand.

"I can only stretch my employees so far," Kudick said. She said she reached out to her chain of command and the city and was able to have the weekend hours changed.