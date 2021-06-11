Taylor honored by Portage council after 24 years as crossing guard

Portage crossing guard Warren Taylor has helped kids cross the street to get to school for almost 25 years. He was recently honored with a plaque and a resolution for his service to the school and community.

Taylor started working as a crossing guard in September 1997 and was also honored for his 20 years of service by the common council in 2017 by U.S. Rep. David Considine.

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd read the resolution Thursday evening.

“Crossing Guard Taylor has made it a priority to protect the safety and welfare of our students in the City of Portage as they traveled to and from school,” Dodd read.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“The Common Council of the City of Portage that the Common Council, on behalf of the Portage Police Department, Portage School District, and the residents of Portage extend their sincere appreciation for his service to make the City of Portage a safer place to live and a vital part of our educational system,” Dodd read.

Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke presented Taylor with a plaque as did Portage School District Administrator Josh Sween. They both thanked Taylor for his service with the district and helping keeping the community safe.

Taylor made a brief statement after receiving the pair of plaques.