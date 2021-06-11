 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Taylor honored by Portage council after 24 years as crossing guard
0 Comments
alert top story

Taylor honored by Portage council after 24 years as crossing guard

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Portage crossing guard Warren Taylor has helped kids cross the street to get to school for almost 25 years. He was recently honored with a plaque and a resolution for his service to the school and community.

Taylor started working as a crossing guard in September 1997 and was also honored for his 20 years of service by the common council in 2017 by U.S. Rep. David Considine.

Fireworks can be fun, but they are also very dangerous and should be handled with caution and care.

Portage Mayor Rick Dodd read the resolution Thursday evening.

“Crossing Guard Taylor has made it a priority to protect the safety and welfare of our students in the City of Portage as they traveled to and from school,” Dodd read.

Warren Taylor

Warren Taylor (left) congratulated by Mayor Rick Dodd as the common council applauds Taylor's 24 years of service as a crossing guard.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

“The Common Council of the City of Portage that the Common Council, on behalf of the Portage Police Department, Portage School District, and the residents of Portage extend their sincere appreciation for his service to make the City of Portage a safer place to live and a vital part of our educational system,” Dodd read.

Portage Chief of Police Keith Klafke presented Taylor with a plaque as did Portage School District Administrator Josh Sween. They both thanked Taylor for his service with the district and helping keeping the community safe.

Taylor made a brief statement after receiving the pair of plaques.

Sween Taylor Klafke

Retired crossing guard Warren Taylor poses with Josh Sween of Portage School and Police Chief Kieth Klafke.

“I’d like to have worked for 25 years but now is the time to retire,” Taylor said. “I’m pleased with my work. I’m definitely going to miss the kids.”

Taylor met countless children over the last 24 years.

“I’d start seeing the kids early on,” Taylor said as he placed his hand by his hip and slowly raised it as they would grow up. “And seeing them grow to full size was great.”

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Are aliens not coming to Earth because of the cost?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jahn, Ezra
Obituaries

Jahn, Ezra

PORTAGE – Ezra Jahn, age 17, of Portage, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News