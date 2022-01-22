Tea Time opens in Columbus offering glimpse of the past in updated building

COLUMBUS – It was a labor of love for Helen Klock to create the new Tea Time Wine Bar & Bakery in the former Fireman’s Tavern in downtown Columbus.
“We ended up purchasing the building, because we are really into old stuff,” Klock said. “We have lived here for quite a few years, and we have watched it change hands, and get renovated, and we were so excited and then it stopped getting renovated, and it was vacant.”
In June, Klock and her husband Justin Klock bought the three buildings at 158 E. James St., that made up the Fireman’s Tavern and started by renovating the upstairs apartments and then focusing on the first-floor bar.
The business has a full bar with limited beer as well as tea, coffee. They plan to offer traditional afternoon tea food items and hope to expand the food menu for the evenings.
“Eventually we plan to serve brunch and will definitely have breakfast cocktails,” Klock said.
The do-it-yourself construction retains some of the original materials and looks.
“We made the bar top and we got a pastry case,” Klock said. “It is all antique and vintage like the building.”
The ceilings were updated and the original wood floor is now exposed.
“That was quite a feat, Justin had to grind off the glue from the laminate the other people put on there, but it is all part of the process,” she said. “I put wallpaper on the wall with the archway. What is really cool is this was all dry walled, and on the other side was a grill because that is where the bar was when it was Fireman’s. When we removed the grill, we saw a door in a hole in the drywall.”
Klock said she believes the door is also from the original building.
“I do believe this building is one of the oldest in downtown,” Klock said. “It was built in 1852.”
Larger windows were installed that seem more similar to what was in the building. Klock said she also purchased vintage furniture for the sitting area.
Tea Time’s grand opening is today. It will be open weekdays 4 to 9 p.m. and weekends 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
