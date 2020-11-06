Teel Plastics leases LSC Communications building in Baraboo

Teel Plastics representatives announced Thursday that the company has leased a portion of the building formerly occupied by LSC Communications to accommodate its growing needs.
Director of Growth Strategies Christian Herrild said Friday that he could not disclose the length of the lease, referring only to it as “long-term.” The company plans to renovate the space beginning Monday for its new use.
“It was good for us that the LSC space became available when it did because it let us land a space here in Baraboo,” Herrild said. “We looked outside the area and we’d rather stay local. We have a great workforce and we get great support from the community.”
The 180,000 square feet of leased space, or roughly one-third of the building, will be the fourth Teel location in Baraboo. Herrild said the lease allows for Teel to double its space within the building over time if needed.
LSC Communications Inc., based in Chicago, ceased its printing press operation in Baraboo at the end of August. The parent company filed for bankruptcy in April due to a drop in demand for print products. The Baraboo plant had initially announced it was laying off more than 400 workers earlier this year.
The loss of the press operation led the city to seek a 53% water rate increase. Utility Superintendent Wade Peterson said the company had contributed roughly 20% of the utility’s $1.48 million annual revenue. Due to the loss, Peterson filed the request for an uptick in rates with the Public Service Commission in late August.
Peterson said Friday that the occupation of Teel in the LSC building would not be enough to prevent the need for the increase.
“The likelihood is that we’ll see nothing significant out of it,” Peterson said.
Though they have requested a reevaluation of water rates, it will take up to a year for that to happen, he said. The last correspondence the department received from the PSC indicated the evaluation would happen between eight and 12 months.
“We’re thinking it’s going to be a while,” Peterson said.
Teel plans to use the space to increase its storage capacity andn pipe production. The company has an increased demand for industrial piping, specifically tough polyamide nylon gas pipes and a high-density polyethylene, or durable material resistant to corrosion and chemicals, conduit initially developed for Alliant Energy.
With the new space, Teel plans to add 23 positions for which it is already seeking applications. Renovations of the space will begin by Friday and will include the installation of extrusion lines to allow for the movement of all of its products within the building. Herrild said a noticeable exterior change will be two silos. Investment at the facility will be roughly $3.2 million.
Teel announced in mid-October that a contract through the U.S. Department of Defense meant an increase of its production of COVID-19 testing swabs and the addition of 50 positions at its plant, prompting Herrild to note that they were seeking another location for additional manufacturing space. Company representatives searched for facilities outside of the city, but Herrild said they were glad to remain within Baraboo.
“The ability to continue to expand in Baraboo is really important to us because of the support we’ve gotten from the community and from our workforce,” Herrild said. “It’s an area we’ve been in for a long time and we plan to be here for years and years to come.”
