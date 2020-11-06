Teel Plastics leases LSC Communications building in Baraboo

Peterson said Friday that the occupation of Teel in the LSC building would not be enough to prevent the need for the increase.

“The likelihood is that we’ll see nothing significant out of it,” Peterson said.

Though they have requested a reevaluation of water rates, it will take up to a year for that to happen, he said. The last correspondence the department received from the PSC indicated the evaluation would happen between eight and 12 months.

“We’re thinking it’s going to be a while,” Peterson said.

Teel plans to use the space to increase its storage capacity andn pipe production. The company has an increased demand for industrial piping, specifically tough polyamide nylon gas pipes and a high-density polyethylene, or durable material resistant to corrosion and chemicals, conduit initially developed for Alliant Energy.

With the new space, Teel plans to add 23 positions for which it is already seeking applications. Renovations of the space will begin by Friday and will include the installation of extrusion lines to allow for the movement of all of its products within the building. Herrild said a noticeable exterior change will be two silos. Investment at the facility will be roughly $3.2 million.