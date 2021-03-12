Teel Plastics on schedule with COVID-19 swab increase, gets support from WEDC for adding employees

While the fiber optic materials will be made in the new location, more space will be created for the estimated additional 66 million extruded and 50 million injection molded COVID-19 swabs created monthly.

Herrild said it has nearly met that goal after beginning production roughly two weeks ahead of schedule and running production orders by the end of the first week of February. He said “the majority of the machines are in and running,” with only one still needing to be validated.

Teel had already switched its focus to creating the nasal swabs in March 2020, when the pandemic began and had been creating 60 million extruded and roughly 5 million injection molded swab sticks every month.

WEDC has announced its own investment in the company through job creation tax credits. According to its release, WEDC has authorized “up to $250,000 in state income tax credits” to be used over the next three years. Teel gets tax credits based on how many jobs are created, not the projected number.

“We are excited to receive the Business Development Tax Credit award from WEDC,” said Tom Thompson, Teel Plastics president. “This award will help us to continue to grow and expand Teel in Baraboo. We are planning to add 59 jobs in the Baraboo area over the next three years.”