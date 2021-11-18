Teel Plastics receives grant to expand COVID-19 swab production

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s to allow us to be able to meet any type of surge capacity requirements and also to make sure we have the capability to produce in two separate facilities,” Herrild said. “If something happens at one, they still have other facilities that will be able to step in and manufacture.”

The new equipment and increased capacity also means additional workers. Herrild said retrofitting should begin in June, followed by testing to ensure everything operates according to standards. Then 25 employees will be hired for training before everything is fully functioning in July.

“We are thrilled to be getting a (contract) and being able to add the redundant capacity and additional manufacturing space to be able to make these products,” Herrild said. “We have such a great workforce in the Baraboo area and we’re happy to be able to continue to grow and expand our workforce here.”

Teel CEO Jerry Pritchett said in a statement Thursday that the company takes pride in its workers contributing to the effort against the virus.

“We’re proud of the role our employees have played in helping to combat the COVID-19 pandemic,” Pritchett said. “This additional funding will both increase our capacity and allow for more secure production in a second facility.”

