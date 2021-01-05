Teen dies in crash on Highway 73 in Dodge County

A teen died after a car spun out of control Tuesday at 9:01 a.m. on Highway 73 and collided with truck.

According to the Dodge County Sheriff's Office, a Chevrolet Impala was traveling south on Highway 73 negotiating a curve to the left two-tenths of a mile north of Highway D in the town of Calamus. The Chevrolet went into a counter clockwise spin, traveling over the center roadway line and into the northbound traffic lane where it collided with a 2016 Kenworth straight truck traveling south on Highway 73.

The 17-year-old driver, who was the sole occupant of the Chevrolet, was transported to UW Hospital in Madison but pronounced dead a short time later. The driver of the Kenworth was not injured in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and the Dodge County Medical Examiner. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Wisconsin State Patrol, Columbus Fire Department, Dodge County Emergency Response Team, LifeStar and Randolph EMS. Highway 73 was closed for approximately 4 hours as the scene was being cleared and the crash was being investigated.