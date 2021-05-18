Teen receives probation following May 2020 car chase

A 19-year-old received probation in Columbia County Circuit Court Monday following a high-speed chase incident.
Alfred J. Mahkimetas pleaded no contest to resisting/failing to stop and misdemeanor disorderly conduct. Judge W. Andrew Voigt found Mahkimetas accepted the pleas and found him guilty. The judge withheld sentencing and set probation of 18 months. Mahkimetas must maintain absolute sobriety, comply with substance abuse treatment, provide a DNA sample and pay $686 in costs. The record will be expunged if the probation conditions are successfully completed.
Mahkimetas originally faced a felony charge of eluding.
Mahkimetas also faced charges in Sauk County. Judge Patricia Barrett accepted a deferred prosecution agreement for a felony charge of eluding after a no contest plea and made a finding of guilty following a no contest plea for resisting. The deferred prosecution agreement will last 18 months for the first charge. The second charge will come with 12 months of probation, including 30 days in jail with Huber privileges, a DNA sample and $443 in costs.
According to the criminal complaint, a state patrol trooper observed a vehicle going over well over the speed limit on Interstate 39/90/94 at 1:23 a.m. May 5, 2020. The vehicle appeared to brake as the trooper activated his radar gun. The vehicle was clocked at 101 mph.
The trooper activated his emergency lights and began to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and the trooper suspected the driver was attempting to flee.
The trooper found that the vehicle was being driven recklessly as it exceeded 100 mph, weaving through traffic, and had its light turned off. The vehicle then cut over from the far left lane to the far right lane but missed the mile 119 exit. At mile 120, the vehicle slowed to 50 mph but the brake lights were not illuminated. The trooper believed the vehicle may have malfunctioned.
The vehicle stopped in the right lane of travel and the driver complied with the trooper’s instructions to exit the vehicle and lay face down.
According to the criminal complaint, the driver identified himself as Mahkimetas. The complaint says Mahkimetas told him that he panicked when seeing the emergency lights and decided to gun it.
