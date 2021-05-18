Teen receives probation following May 2020 car chase

The trooper activated his emergency lights and began to pursue the vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and the trooper suspected the driver was attempting to flee.

The trooper found that the vehicle was being driven recklessly as it exceeded 100 mph, weaving through traffic, and had its light turned off. The vehicle then cut over from the far left lane to the far right lane but missed the mile 119 exit. At mile 120, the vehicle slowed to 50 mph but the brake lights were not illuminated. The trooper believed the vehicle may have malfunctioned.

The vehicle stopped in the right lane of travel and the driver complied with the trooper’s instructions to exit the vehicle and lay face down.

According to the criminal complaint, the driver identified himself as Mahkimetas. The complaint says Mahkimetas told him that he panicked when seeing the emergency lights and decided to gun it.

Follow Chris Higgins on Twitter @chris_higgins_ or contact him at 920-356-6751 and chiggins@wiscnews.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.