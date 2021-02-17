Text-a-thon a sign of change: United Way of Dodge County promotes awareness

Glewen said she was contacted several times, but donated only once. She shared high praise for Mruk.

“I’m really thankful that she’s leading United Way,” said Glewen. “She‘s been a great partner to work with on a lot of different issues in the community and seems to be pulling things together as far as taking United Way to the next level.”

Mruk added, “This is the first time I’ve tried anything like this, and we looked at the whole structure of it. Having people texting via ZOOM would be pretty boring, so we had little contests and challenges to ‘zazzle’ it up. We had some healthy competition. We had blitzes and other challenges. I mean we had some people sending 40 to 50 texts in 10 minutes.”

“Harper is not afraid to try new things, and this is just a small example of how she is helping us grow and improve our mission,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Mary Kuntz. “I think she provides exceptional leadership for our organization. She’s great at bringing different entities together for the common good. We, as an organization, want to do all we can to assist agencies in being the best that they can be, and Harper is great at leading that effort.”

Mruk is eager to hold the next text-a-thon in person, with food, beverages and social interaction part of the fun.