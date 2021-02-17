Text-a-thon a sign of change: United Way of Dodge County promotes awareness

When the United Way of Dodge County Board of Directors hired its first full-time executive director, Harper Mruk in June 2020 and rented a new office at 215 Corporate Drive, it was deciding for change.
Saturday’s first Text-a-Thon is just one of those changes.
Mruk pursued the texting option in response to difficulties posed by COVID-19 pandemic. With gatherings limited – a virtual fundraiser made sense and she said it is essential to ask one-to-one for support in order to be successful.
She estimates that small donations ranged from $10 to $100 as on Saturday. The less than two-hour effort yielded more than $2,000.
“It was less about the money we raised and more about the awareness we raised — more about bringing more people into the mission,” she said. “I think in the long-term it’s a good investment. In the short term we saw people give.”
Less than a dozen volunteers participated, choosing to either use a scripted message or to make more personal challenges to people they contacted. A total of 652 people were contacted, although some were contacted more than once.
“I’m sure that Mayor Becky Glewen and other community leaders were contacted by more than one person,” said Mruk. “Everyone certainly went for the low hanging fruit.”
Glewen said she was contacted several times, but donated only once. She shared high praise for Mruk.
“I’m really thankful that she’s leading United Way,” said Glewen. “She‘s been a great partner to work with on a lot of different issues in the community and seems to be pulling things together as far as taking United Way to the next level.”
Mruk added, “This is the first time I’ve tried anything like this, and we looked at the whole structure of it. Having people texting via ZOOM would be pretty boring, so we had little contests and challenges to ‘zazzle’ it up. We had some healthy competition. We had blitzes and other challenges. I mean we had some people sending 40 to 50 texts in 10 minutes.”
“Harper is not afraid to try new things, and this is just a small example of how she is helping us grow and improve our mission,” said Community Outreach Coordinator Mary Kuntz. “I think she provides exceptional leadership for our organization. She’s great at bringing different entities together for the common good. We, as an organization, want to do all we can to assist agencies in being the best that they can be, and Harper is great at leading that effort.”
Mruk is eager to hold the next text-a-thon in person, with food, beverages and social interaction part of the fun.
“The No. 1 reason people indicate for not giving is that they’re not asked,” said Mruk. “This was an opportunity to invite people into our mission, and if they don’t want to give they can just say no. That’s OK.”
Still, any amount is important to reach the group’s $410,000 goal. Corporate gifts still make up 90 percent of donations, and they continue to be a large part of Mruk’s job.
Making the small contacts, however, will be an essential part of what Mruk pursues.
“With small donors you have a whole bunch of other people stepping up to fill the void that large donors don’t cover,” Mruk said and it motivated volunteers as well.
“The volunteers were amazed that as many people contributed as they did,” she said. “Once they got over their initial hesitancy about asking they really enjoyed getting positive responses from the people they contacted.”
Ongoing organizational efforts include revising the grant process for United Way’s 22 partner agencies, continuing its successful “Pillar Grants” for urgent community needs and continuing to serve the needs of both donors and recipients. The agency will also focus on raising funds year ‘round and depending less on the two-month campaign that once provided the majority of its operating budget
“Philanthropy is good, and whenever you have people engaged in philanthropy you have an engaged community,” Mruk said. “The two go hand-in-hand.”
For more information visit info@unitedwayofdodgecounty.org, call (920) 885-2488 or email united.way@charter.net.