A Beaver Dam Halloween season tradition will remain alive to offer another round of spooky blasts from the past.
The Dodge County Historical Society is sponsoring the 10th annual Haunted History Tour from 6-8 p.m. next Saturday at the City Cemetery. Tours will feature re-enactments of historical figures and stories, and take place every 15 minutes. Each tour will last 30 minutes. The cemetery is at the corner of North University Avenue and East Burnett Street. The rain date will be Oct. 20.
This year, tour-goers will be able to meet some of Beaver Dam's past residents. They include former Congressman A. Scott Sloan's wife Mary, the Rev. Reuben Smith, Charlemagne Miller, E.C. McFetridge, Sophie Lehrkind, Civil War Pvt. Hassletine Dunton, Dr. Bradley Noyes and Mary Ashton. Some of the stories will include a Civil War casualty and a business rivalry.
You have free articles remaining.
"I’ve dug up 80 people," tour organizer Kathy Barnett said. "It’s quite a record."
Mary Kahler, Tim Welch, Glen Link, Diane Lutz, Mary Beth Jacobson, Kurt Sampson, Patrick Lutz and Stephanie Wiedenhoeft will perform in the tour.
Tickets are $5 per person, and free for children 6 and under. The cemetery is across the street from Casey's General Store, 906 N. University Ave.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)