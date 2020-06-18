The beat goes on in Beaver Dam with music in the park

The summer tradition of music in the park will continue this year, although it looks a little different than normal.
Beaver Dam Community Activities & Services Department will host two concerts from 7-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays at the Swan Park Band Shell.
BDCAS administrator Jana Stephens said the concert series usually consists of seven performances, with the Beaver Dam Community Band taking the stage three times.
The community band canceled its 2020 summer season this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, as did perennial favorite Loco Vocals.
Stephens said many communities have canceled their summer concert series altogether.
“We know people really look forward to the concerts so we’re happy to be able to offer at least two concerts this summer,” she said. “We want everyone to come out and really enjoy the opportunity.”
Whiskey Flats, a four-piece country band based in Beaver Dam, is set to play June 24. Mike Roddy and Elwood Lee will be joined by new members Ron Erickson and Walter Splettstoesser playing music by the Eagles, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker and more.
Wisconsin’s Eric Diamond will perform a Neil Diamond tribute show on July 8 at the park.
“He performed for us last year at our summer picnic for seniors and they absolutely loved him,” said Stephens.
The concerts are free and open to the public. No concessions will be offered this year, but attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink.
Stephens said BDCAS is recommending that people practice social distancing and stay home if they're not feeling well.
“We’re fortunate to have such a large area at Swan Park with the bench seating. A lot of people bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and some may feel more comfortable sitting in their cars and listening if they don’t want to make the trek down to the band shell,” she said.
Plans are also in the works for Jam by the Dam concerts at Tahoe Park on July 31 and Aug. 28 from 6-9 p.m.
Stephens said organizers Darla Harper and Cierra Kuhn are looking for businesses willing to sponsor that concert series, now entering its fifth year. More information can be found at facebook.com/JambytheDam.
“Musicians have really been impacted by the virus financially and they’re excited about the opportunity to come out and play for a community that strongly supports them,” she said.
Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.