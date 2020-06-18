The beat goes on in Beaver Dam with music in the park

The concerts are free and open to the public. No concessions will be offered this year, but attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drink.

Stephens said BDCAS is recommending that people practice social distancing and stay home if they're not feeling well.

“We’re fortunate to have such a large area at Swan Park with the bench seating. A lot of people bring their own lawn chairs or blankets and some may feel more comfortable sitting in their cars and listening if they don’t want to make the trek down to the band shell,” she said.

Plans are also in the works for Jam by the Dam concerts at Tahoe Park on July 31 and Aug. 28 from 6-9 p.m.

Stephens said organizers Darla Harper and Cierra Kuhn are looking for businesses willing to sponsor that concert series, now entering its fifth year. More information can be found at facebook.com/JambytheDam.

“Musicians have really been impacted by the virus financially and they’re excited about the opportunity to come out and play for a community that strongly supports them,” she said.

Follow Kelly Simon on Twitter @KSchmidSimon or contact her at 920-356-6757.

