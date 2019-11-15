A local nonprofit organization will move into a shuttered supper club.
The Gathering Source, currently based in downtown Reeseville, offers a food pantry, a student backpack program and other services to families in need. The organization announced Friday that it's purchasing the former Blew Inn restaurant in the town of Clyman, W7115 Highway 16/60, that used to serve up a fish fry and Chinese food before it closed last year.
Gathering Source will from Reeseville at a later date. The dining area at the Blew Inn will be used for the food pantry while other parts of the building will be converted for other services. There are also plans to stage exercise and educational classes in a multi-purpose room.
"The important thing we're trying to do here, what we're going to do here, is increase the services for people in our surrounding area," said Laurel Lunde, the executive director of the Gathering Source. She said the new location will be "smack dab" in the middle of the communities they serve and that it will be "literally a rural hub."
The Gathering Source has served the Dodgeland School District including Clyman, Reeseville, Lowell and Juneau. It recently expanded to cover the Hustisford School District.
Lunde said the organization will continue to build out collaboration and partnerships with Dodge County services and other agencies.
She also said the more rural location for The Gathering Source will offer more privacy and anonymity for clients. Lunde said the landlord will handle what happens with the current location in the village of Reeseville when The Gathering Source is out.
Lunde said those whoa are interested can follow the progress of the expansion project on Facebook. The organization is working to raise $400,000, according to its website.
