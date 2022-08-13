The Lindbergh Bird lands in Dodge County

JUNEAU — A 92-year-old blue and yellow airplane flew into the Dodge County Airport last week with commercial pilot and airplane enthusiast Ed Lachendro of Beaver Dam at the controls.

The 1930 Burner-Winkle Bird was making a stop following its time spent on display in the vintage area at EAA AirVenture Oshkosh 2022. While there, the antique plane earned an honor for Outstanding Open Cockpit Biplane, Silver Age (1928-1936).

Lachendro shared the story behind the vehicle, and its famous first owner – American aviator Charles A. Lindbergh.

Lindbergh is one of the best-known figures in aeronautical history, remembered for the first nonstop solo flight across the Atlantic Ocean, from New York City to Paris, on May 20–21, 1927.

Lindbergh selected the Burner-Winkle Bird, built in Brooklyn, New York, for his wife Anne Murrow Lindbergh, whom he taught to fly in the aircraft on one of the old Long Island, New York airports.

“He purchased it to teach his wife to fly. It was known for its easy landing characteristics that provided a nice soft landing,” said Lachendro. “It was sold back to the manufacturer the following year.”

A document exhibited alongside the plane at AirVenture lists the names of about 10 registered owners after the Lindberghs.

In 1946, Joseph Fichera purchased the plane and it suffered damage in a “freak wind storm” shortly thereafter, according to The Evening Tribune (Lawrence, Massachusetts) on May 10, 1946.

Fichera was recalled to active duty in the U.S. Air Force in 1950 and was assigned to Andrews Air Force Base as mechanics instructor. Because they had no aircraft to work on, the Air Force dispatched a C-47 to bring the damaged Bird from Massachusetts to Andrews AFB where it was rebuilt. Fichera was then assigned to Korea to finish his service duties.

The Bird went to Hyde Field in Clinton, Maryland, but was damaged when the engine quit on take-off.

Lachendro said Fichera became a master builder at the National Air and Space Museum in Washington, D.C., a literal walking encyclopedia of vintage aircraft. He eventually rebuilt the plane and got to fly it again before his death.

It was purchased by retired Aviation Attorney, Michael Pangia of Washington, D.C., a close friend of the Fichera family who keeps it at Fichera’s hangar on Kent Island, Maryland, and flies it as often as he can.

Lachendro said he had the opportunity to fly the Lindbergh Bird because Pangia is a close family friend of his, and the Ficheras were family friends, as well.

The plane’s engine is an original 100HP Kinner K5.

“And as far as they can tell it’s the original colors from when it came out of the factory. It’s not a bright shiny finish, and that’s on purpose. They were meant to work, to fly, to teach,” he said. “There’s not a lot of Burner Birds flying today, the plane itself is pretty rare.”

He noted that even though Fichera worked in the renowned National Air and Space Museum, he didn’t want the plane to end up in a museum.

“Airplanes must be flown. They die when they go to museums,” Fichera would say.

After leaving the Dodge County Airport, Lachendro flew The Lindbergh Bird Biplane to the Kelch Aviation Museum in Brodhead, Wisconsin. It will be on display there until Sept. 8. The museum is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday. Admission is free.

“Then there are couple events in the Midwest that it will go to before its flown back to Maryland,” he said.