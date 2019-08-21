Mauston’s luxury lodging option, The Lodge, is now fully open for business.
Located at 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, the hotel opened Aug. 2 and the restaurant, The Broken Spur, opened Aug. 14.
Lance Massey, general manager of The Lodge, said the two-story hotel has a total of 61 room available for booking. There are 42 standard rooms, some of which have patios while others have fireplaces, 16 kitchenette rooms, and three rooms that have a sitting room off of the bedroom.
“We like to say The Lodge is where luxury is standard,” Massey said.
That luxury manifests in a variety of ways. Each room has at least one king size bed and start at almost 500 square feet. Custom artwork is displayed in each room by the artist Bruce Speidel. The hallways are extra wide with a variety of lighting, while even in the pool area the towels are larger than average.
“The beds are custom made in Wisconsin for this lodge and this lodge alone,” Massey said. “We always envisioned something like this for Mauston.”
The Lodge features walk in showers in every room – no bathtubs – and there are ADA accessible rooms available, though Massey says every room is ADA friendly.
The brainchild of Brunner Manufacturing owner Rob Brunner, The Lodge has been under construction since June 9.
Brunner said before the groundbreaking that the hotel enables Mauston to host events usually only seen in Wisconsin Dells, thanks in part to the 8,000 square foot, 500 person capacity Two Elk Event Center.
The event center can be used as one large room, or divided into up to three separate smaller rooms. A bar is built into the event center, and the commercial kitchen from the restaurant can serve the entire capacity of the center.
“Over the years, we could never find a place for a large party,” Brunner said. “When my daughter got married we had to go to the Dells… Mauston really needs something and I’ve been lucky enough to be able to do it.”
For those interested in an outdoor setting, the hotel has a large courtyard with firepits, landscaping, and plenty of green space.
“We planned for the courtyard to be just grass,” Massey said. “Then we saw what an awesome area it is. You can have events, weddings, drinks, or just use it as a hang-out space.”
Other amenities include an indoor pool with a hot tub, guest laundry, breakfast for hotel guests, private dining options, and a fitness center.
The restaurant opens nightly, except Mondays when it is closed, for drinks at 4:30 p.m., and for dinner at 5 p.m.
For more information, or to book a room or the convention center, visit thelodgeatmauston.com or call 608-747-2200.
