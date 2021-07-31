The Mercantile in Portage seeing more customers, expands hours, parking

The Mercantile boasts 16 vendors in its 16th year of operation in downtown Portage, which is a significant achievement in the mind of longtime vendor and artist Peg Napralla.
“It’s the most vendors we’ve ever had,” said Napralla, who has sold her glass-infused products at The Mercantile for 16 years. “Through numerous construction projects, recessions and now a pandemic, we’re still here. I think it speaks to the resiliency of the vendors and the owners.”
Mother and daughter Tracy Cooper and Olivia Stefonek, The Mercantile’s owners, did not lose a single vendor during the COVID-19 pandemic, recently welcoming the home crafts of Theresa Jay into the space to set the store’s record for vendors.
Product is abundant, and the customers have seemingly noticed.
“Compared to last year, it’s doubled,” Stefonek said of consumer traffic. “It’s steadily increasing, too, because our biggest draw for customers is tourism, and we’ve had a big uptick in people driving through town. We’re thrilled with what we’re seeing.”
Cooper, who along with her daughter also operates the boutique shop BonBon and Bordeaux out of The Mercantile, selling wine and custom gifts, said that consumer traffic has even increased by about 20% from prior to the pandemic, despite significant construction nearby.
“We really want people to know we have our backdoor open, so please feel free to park right behind the store,” Cooper said of the parking lot on Conant Street, which is behind The Mercantile’s storefront at 117 W. Cook St.
Traditionally, The Mercantile draws more tourists than local shoppers during the summer months and then gets its local shoppers during Christmastime, the owners said.
But that might be changing.
“It’s better than before the pandemic because the people have just been so ready to get out and do things, I think,” Stefonek said. “It’s convenient for shoppers to come in here and just see what’s going on. Last year, people weren’t shopping unless they had to.”
Recent success encouraged The Mercantile to recently expand its hours. It is now open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The change was made to stay open an hour later in the evenings to encourage people to shop there after a day of work.
“We kept hearing from people that they couldn’t get here in time (before closing), especially if they were on their way home from working in Madison,” Stefonek said. “Now we’re seeing a steady stream of people coming in here (in the evenings).”
All 16 vendors have been vaccinated against COVID-19, the owners said, which led the store to stop requiring customers to wear masks inside the store in June. The Mercantile strongly encourages masks for anyone who is not vaccinated and for those who simply feel more comfortable wearing one.
The Mercantile is also bringing back events including the Afternoon Tea it had launched before the pandemic. The first Afternoon Tea of 2021 was held earlier this month and the next one is at 1 p.m. Aug. 28.
The monthly event, offering tea, treats and conversation, is open for reservations by calling 608-745-5768 and costs $35 to attend.
Vendors, including Napralla, will reintroduce art classes in the fall, while BonBon and Bordeaux, this week, held its first wine pairing event since 2020. It had frequently catered private events such as bridal and baby showers prior to the pandemic.
“It’s just really exciting to do these events again,” Stefonek said. “It’s nice that people feel comfortable again and I think it gives people a little hope for future including me. It gives me a chance to do something that I love.”
For more information about The Mercantile’s offerings and events, visit the store on Facebook.
