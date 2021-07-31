The Mercantile in Portage seeing more customers, expands hours, parking

“We really want people to know we have our backdoor open, so please feel free to park right behind the store,” Cooper said of the parking lot on Conant Street, which is behind The Mercantile’s storefront at 117 W. Cook St.

Traditionally, The Mercantile draws more tourists than local shoppers during the summer months and then gets its local shoppers during Christmastime, the owners said.

But that might be changing.

“It’s better than before the pandemic because the people have just been so ready to get out and do things, I think,” Stefonek said. “It’s convenient for shoppers to come in here and just see what’s going on. Last year, people weren’t shopping unless they had to.”

Recent success encouraged The Mercantile to recently expand its hours. It is now open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. The change was made to stay open an hour later in the evenings to encourage people to shop there after a day of work.

“We kept hearing from people that they couldn’t get here in time (before closing), especially if they were on their way home from working in Madison,” Stefonek said. “Now we’re seeing a steady stream of people coming in here (in the evenings).”