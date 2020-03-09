The Neighborly in Baraboo provides clothes for all ages free of charge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

“We’re really lucky that they do that," Mendez said.

The closet also provides a sock and underwear program, which allows attendees to receive three brand new packages of socks and underwear every three months.

The products for this are usually donated, First United Methodist Church holds an ‘undie Sunday’ once a month were they collect sock and underwear donations from the congregation. Mendez says other local churches also hold monthly donation drives that contribute to the program.

“We’re lucky to have an 'undie Sunday.' Everyone brings a package of underwear or socks, and that’s how we replenish,” said Mendez.

In winter months, the store offers coats, hats, gloves and boots for all ages, and works to provide weather appropriate clothing for all seasons when possible, said Mendez. Bedding, including sheets and handmade quilts can be provided if needed.

The store works in partnership with the local BackPack Program, which provides students with a backpack and school supplies at the start of each school year. Hovde said local students receive three packages of socks and underwear along with their backpacks, and have an opportunity to shop in the store for school clothes.