The Neighborly in Baraboo provides clothes for all ages free of charge

Providing free clothing and bedding to community members in need is a mission Jim Hovde and his wife, Becky, believe in carrying out.
That is why they stepped forward midway through last year to manage the Neighborly Free Clothing Store, 615 Broadway St. when founders Peter and Mary Ellen Murray retired.
The store was started in 2007 by the Murrays who are First United Methodist Church members. It offers gently used or new clothing for men, women, children and babies provided by donations from community members, local churches and a few local stores.
“There’s a lot of people in need,” said Jim Hovde. “A lot of people have zero money. We try to help them out as best we can. There’s just a need and it’s important to help other people I think.”
Hovde said the closet serves approximately 10,000 people in need of clothing items per year.
While a majority of the donations are from community members, a few local stores provide new, overstocked clothing and shoes occasionally. Most recently, Maurices in Baraboo donated women's jeans in multiple sizes, said Shirley Mendez, a store volunteer. Additionally, a children’s store in Wisconsin Dells donated children’s slippers and boots.
“We’re really lucky that they do that," Mendez said.
The closet also provides a sock and underwear program, which allows attendees to receive three brand new packages of socks and underwear every three months.
The products for this are usually donated, First United Methodist Church holds an ‘undie Sunday’ once a month were they collect sock and underwear donations from the congregation. Mendez says other local churches also hold monthly donation drives that contribute to the program.
“We’re lucky to have an 'undie Sunday.' Everyone brings a package of underwear or socks, and that’s how we replenish,” said Mendez.
In winter months, the store offers coats, hats, gloves and boots for all ages, and works to provide weather appropriate clothing for all seasons when possible, said Mendez. Bedding, including sheets and handmade quilts can be provided if needed.
The store works in partnership with the local BackPack Program, which provides students with a backpack and school supplies at the start of each school year. Hovde said local students receive three packages of socks and underwear along with their backpacks, and have an opportunity to shop in the store for school clothes.
The store is open on Mondays from 12:45 to 2:15 p.m. and Tuesdays from 4:45 to 6 p.m. in the lower level of First United Methodist Church.
Hovde said the store is always accepting donations of gently used clothing, bedding or shoes.
