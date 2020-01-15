The power of powerlifting: How lifting helped give Marilyn Helms a new lease on life

One of her daughters, Becky, can provide a firsthand account to just how much progress her mom has made in two years working with Fox. Where it used to be almost impossible to bring her anywhere, Helms is now capable and more than willing to be out and about.

“I would’ve said she had one foot in the grave. She just sat in the chair and she didn’t get out and it was hard to take her anywhere,” Becky said. “Where she is now, it’s amazing. Now you can take her shopping and you don’t have to baby her. She can keep up and get around. I really think she’s extended her life quite a lot by going through this.”

Helms isn’t resting on her laurels after all the progress she’s made. She’ll keep working to build on all she’s done so far and she’s even open to entering the Wisconsin Senior Olympics again to try and defend her gold medal.

“If I’m still around next year, I’ll probably try it again,” she joked.

Of course, the powerlifting competition is all secondary to the incredible day-to-day benefits that her partnership with Fox has brought her.