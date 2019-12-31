The top 10 Sauk Prairie stories of 2019 part II

The current plan of action is to hold a joint meeting with West Point in the near future to put together a plan for constructing a tube to transport water from the flooded areas out to the Wisconsin River, providing relief to affected residents and businesses.

“We’ve got to have access to our residents, we’re required by statutes to provide that,” Nedeau-Owen said. “It’s becoming increasingly difficult to provide access to those residents… already, the ambulance can’t make it there.”

3. Warhols visit

Longtime fans of Andy Warhol and newcomers to the artist’s work experienced something new Sept. 12 at the River Arts Center.

The River Arts Center is hosting Warhol’s work in a free exhibit open to the public through Nov. 22 at 105 9th St. in Prairie du Sac.

Featured original screen prints by Warhol include the “Cowboys and Indians” and “Reigning Queens” series.

“I think it is one of the best exhibits we’ve ever had at the River Arts Center,” said River Arts Inc. Executive Director Lindsey Giese. “I was struck by the beauty, the uniqueness of it. It’s Warhol but… it’s a later style of him that a lot of people don’t know about, and it’s stunning.”

