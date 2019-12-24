The top ten Juneau County stories of 2019 part I

The Star-Times staff is counting down the top ten stories of 2019. Stories 10 through six follow.
10. Principal charged, leaves, then hired
Gary Syftestad is Weston School District’s new principal.
The school district announced Syftestad as the new principal Aug. 15 on its website and Facebook page. His first day was Aug. 19.
Syftestad leaving New Lisbon High School for Weston comes about two months after he pleaded no contest in a disorderly conduct case involving a student that took place in April 2018.
According to the Juneau County Star-Times, the incident between Syftestad and the student happened after the principal heard the student using swear words in the hallway of the school. Syftestad, on video surveillance, pushed the student into a locker and twisted the skin on the student’s chest near the nipples. Syftestad apologized to the student the next day, and made an apology in front of the student body at a school assembly.
Lightner said in an email he and the school board were aware of the incident and discussed it with Syftestad and the administration of the New Lisbon School District.
“The Weston School District realizes that Gary made a mistake,” Lightner said in the email. “We believe the incident was out of character for him. We understand he made an apology soon after the incident. I have no reservations about Gary being the principal at Weston.”
9. The Lodge opens
Mauston’s luxury lodging option, The Lodge, is now fully open for business.
Located at 104 Lodge Lane, Mauston, the hotel opened Aug. 2 and the restaurant, The Broken Spur, opened Aug. 14.
Lance Massey, general manager of The Lodge, said the two-story hotel has a total of 61 room available for booking. There are 42 standard rooms, some of which have patios while others have fireplaces, 16 kitchenette rooms, and three rooms that have a sitting room off of the bedroom.
“We like to say The Lodge is where luxury is standard,” Massey said.
8. Dan Berkos dies
With the passing of Daniel Berkos at age 66 on Aug. 26, Juneau County and Wisconsin lost a dedicated public servant, community leader, and attorney who went out of his way to represent those less privileged.
Berkos served as Juneau County District Attorney for six years in the 1980s, as the chairman of the Wisconsin State Public Defender Board for over 30 years, and on the Mauston School District board starting in 2013.
Former Wisconsin Governor Tommy Thompson, who worked with Berkos during the start of his career in private practice, issued a statement Aug. 27 praising Berkos:
“With the passing of Daniel ‘Danny’ Berkos we lost a friend whose impact extended across countless communities. Even though Danny was from Illinois, our shared appreciation for Juneau County served as the foundation for our early law partnership. I always believed his strong sense of community drove him to relentlessly fight for those he represented both in and out of the courtroom—a genuine commitment to help that I and countless others experienced. Danny’s indelible sense of fairness is why I appointed him to the State Public Defenders Board in 1987, a challenge he readily-accepted resulting in stronger representation for the under-served and his repeated selection as Board Chairman in recognition of his leadership until his passing.
Danny was a successful businessman and also Juneau County District Attorney, but most-importantly he was a great family man and friend to the greater-legal and criminal justice community, City of Mauston, Juneau County, the State of Wisconsin. He was a great personal friend and beloved member of my family, his passing rekindles great memories and also delivers a loss no single man can fulfill.”
Judge Stacy Smith, who serves as Juneau County Judge and served as prosecutor on many cases against Berkos before serving as a judge, said on Facebook that he agrees with Thompson.
“I found him to be an extremely tough advocate for his clients, but ethical,” Smith said. “He treated me with respect whether or not he won the argument… Danny did not need the money, but he continued to work hard for the people he represented. As a successful businessman he had plenty, but he represented the poor because he was a true believer in our system of justice. For this I have immense respect!”
You have free articles remaining.
7. Kmart closes
The Mauston Kmart is set to become one of the casualties of a massive set of Kmart store closures. The announcement of the closure marks the third round of closures for Sears and Kmart since the beginning of August.
Sears and Kmart in early August announced plans to close 21 Sears and five Kmart stores nationwide by October, though none of the closures affected Wisconsin locations. A second set of closings reported at the end of August revealed that about 100 additional Kmart and Sears stores would close by December, if not earlier.
The company further informed the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development in mid-August that the Waupaca Kmart location would close in November. Another announcement over Labor Day weekend by Kmart revealed plans to shutter the Mauston, Racine, and Ripon Kmart locations. Kmart did not set a closure date for any of the three stores.
Currently there are five Kmarts in Wisconsin, with locations open in Mauston, Racine, Ripon, Waupaca, and Kenosha. The Kenosha location will be the only Kmart left in Wisconsin in 2020 under current closure plans.
The scheduled closing of the Mauston Kmart follows the closure of the Mauston Shopko in 2019, which was part of a set of closures that cut the Shopko presence in Wisconsin in more than half.
“This Kmart has always done very well,” Mauston Mayor Brian McGuire said. “We felt somewhat insulated, but knew the way the corporate organization was going we were also vulnerable, as all of them are.”
McGuire said the closure will leave “a hole in the local economy,” but because the closure is a private transaction there is nothing the city can do to hold off the closure.
“We inquired if there was anything we can do to change their mind, but we were informed by the time it gets to this point it’s a done deal,” McGuire said. “We’re disappointed in the decision, and know we need to find something to fill that location.”
The building is not in a TIF district, so McGuire said the city would be unable to offer financial incentives to a replacement. However, McGuire said the city will discuss a recruitment process to try to entice another company to fill the hole left by Kmart.
6. County starts drug court
A drug court is coming to Juneau County in January 2020, aided in part by $1.1 million in grants.
The money includes $600,000 over three years from the Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site Based Program, and $500,000 over four years from the Adult Drug Court Discretionary Grant Program.
The grants require the creation of two additional positions in the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office and one additional position in the Juneau County Department of Human Services.
A vote on accepting the grants and creating the additional three positions passed 19-1 at the Oct. 15 Juneau County Board of Supervisor’s meeting, with supervisor John Wenum the dissenting vote.
The positions are grant funded, and will not affect the tax levy.
“Grant moneys are always a little bit weird,” Wenum said. “If the money goes away, political pressure can lead to positions staying even though they burn through the general fund.”
Supervisor Michael Kelly said the positions would not stay if the grants were not renewed.
“There is a sunset clause,” Kelly said. “If funds go away, the positions go away.”
The new positions created for the court include a Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site Based Program Coordinator and Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Site Based Program Therapist in the Sheriff’s Department, and a Juneau County Adult Drug Court Coordinator in the Department of Human Services.