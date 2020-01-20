The Wilderness opens up the Dells’ first “food hall” with Camp Social restaurant

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Other highlights among the new culinary creations include the Cowboy Mac and Cheese, which comes with fresh pulled pork and gouda cheese, and the campfire stew, a hearty meat and potatoes blend sure to fill up a diner’s stomach.

Once diners finish up their meals, they can head over to The Candy Cabin, which is a fully enclosed candy kitchen with windows for guests to watch through. The Candy Cabin also has a service window, where workers will provide guests with fresh-made s’mores for dessert.

The entire aesthetic of Camp Social is light and airy, a stark contrast from the previous setup. According to Schindler, the restaurant that formerly occupied the space, the Wild Canyon Cafe, did not have the same inviting atmosphere.

“Picture a cave,” Schindler said with a laugh.

Although Camp Social is now open to the public, the resort’s team is not yet done with remodeling. According to Fendos, the outer wall separating Camp Social from the outside will come down by March of 2020, allowing the resort to move its main lobby down to a new first floor roughly 100 yards away from where it is now.