The Wilderness opens up the Dells’ first “food hall” with Camp Social restaurant

After spending years with its original lobby cafe, The Wilderness Resort in Lake Delton is working its way through a remodel that will provide guests with an all-new experience.
Camp Social, the resort’s new addition, is what Wilderness PR representative Heidi Fendos calls the Dells’ first-ever food hall.
“What we have is you pick up your tray, and then you can walk through all the different stations and take as much or as little as you want, and you get billed at the end based on what you picked up,” Fendos said.
The food hall boasts eight different stations, ranging from pizza to grilled sandwiches to a candy kitchen, where guests can watch as resort staff prepare house-made fudge and other treats. And cuisine offered isn’t limited to traditional buffet fare; The Wilderness’ culinary staff devised a wide range of dishes for guests to enjoy.
One particularly eye-catching entree is the Drunken Chicken, which is chicken prepared in sake, a Japanese liquor derived from fermented rice. According to assistant general manager Brandon Schindler, the resort’s new head chef came up with many of the unique recipes on display at Camp Social.
“Our new head chef was previously the chef at Sundara, he’s now overseeing all food and beverage operations,” Schindler said. “He came up with a lot of the ideas that you’re seeing here.”
You have free articles remaining.
Other highlights among the new culinary creations include the Cowboy Mac and Cheese, which comes with fresh pulled pork and gouda cheese, and the campfire stew, a hearty meat and potatoes blend sure to fill up a diner’s stomach.
Once diners finish up their meals, they can head over to The Candy Cabin, which is a fully enclosed candy kitchen with windows for guests to watch through. The Candy Cabin also has a service window, where workers will provide guests with fresh-made s’mores for dessert.
The entire aesthetic of Camp Social is light and airy, a stark contrast from the previous setup. According to Schindler, the restaurant that formerly occupied the space, the Wild Canyon Cafe, did not have the same inviting atmosphere.
“Picture a cave,” Schindler said with a laugh.
Although Camp Social is now open to the public, the resort’s team is not yet done with remodeling. According to Fendos, the outer wall separating Camp Social from the outside will come down by March of 2020, allowing the resort to move its main lobby down to a new first floor roughly 100 yards away from where it is now.
The remodel is also set to incorporate multiple patios with plenty of outdoor seating for Camp Social diners, providing even more room than currently exists in the spacious dining area. Although this remodel is complex, Fendos said that plans have only been in the works since the beginning of 2019.
“We were working on it pretty much all of 2019,” Fendos said.