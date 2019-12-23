The Wisconsin Dells Events highlights our top 10 stories of 2019 part I

The Dells Events staff is counting down the top ten stories of 2019. What follows is stories ten through 5.

10. Man drowns at Newport Beach

A rural Wisconsin Dells man drowned Aug. 7 in the Wisconsin River at Newport Park, the second drowning in the river near Wisconsin Dells this summer.

According to Lake Delton Police Lt. William Laughlin, first responders were sent to Newport Park in the early afternoon for a report of a man around the age of 50 struggling in the water.

“The report was that a male went into the water to help out a family member that was struggling, that male subsequently went under the water,” Laughlin said at the scene. “First responders got on scene and assessed the issues, and were able to recover the man from the water at 1:25 p.m.”

According to a press release sent later in the afternoon from the Lake Delton Police Department, the man died on scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders. The press release contradicted Laughlin’s assessment that the man was trying to help a family member, saying the victim was wading in shallow water and encountered a sudden drop-off.