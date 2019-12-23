The Wisconsin Dells Events highlights our top 10 stories of 2019 part I

The Dells Events staff is counting down the top ten stories of 2019. What follows is stories ten through 5.
10. Man drowns at Newport Beach
A rural Wisconsin Dells man drowned Aug. 7 in the Wisconsin River at Newport Park, the second drowning in the river near Wisconsin Dells this summer.
According to Lake Delton Police Lt. William Laughlin, first responders were sent to Newport Park in the early afternoon for a report of a man around the age of 50 struggling in the water.
“The report was that a male went into the water to help out a family member that was struggling, that male subsequently went under the water,” Laughlin said at the scene. “First responders got on scene and assessed the issues, and were able to recover the man from the water at 1:25 p.m.”
According to a press release sent later in the afternoon from the Lake Delton Police Department, the man died on scene despite life-saving efforts from first responders. The press release contradicted Laughlin’s assessment that the man was trying to help a family member, saying the victim was wading in shallow water and encountered a sudden drop-off.
“The man was witnessed struggling in the water and went under before bystanders could reach him,” Lake Delton Police Chief Daniel Hardeman said in the release. “The victim, a rural Wisconsin Dells man, was enjoying the day at Newport Park with his family. The name of the victim is being withheld pending notification of family.”
There was no lifeguard posted at Newport Beach, as it is a “swim at your own risk area” according to Laughlin. To his knowledge, there are no lifeguards posted along public swim areas in the Wisconsin River.
In June, Jamison Miller went missing in the Wisconsin River near Chapel Gorge Trail, a Wisconsin State Natural Area just north of Wisconsin Dells. The 11-year-old boy from Grand Marsh was visiting the area with family and apparently drowned. His body was found 6 days after he went missing at the Kilbourn Dam, about two miles downstream from the trail.
9. ’80s fest cancels acts due to poor sales
Organizers have canceled the second day of the ’80s in the Dells festival at the Crystal Grand Theatre due to low ticket sales, according to a post on the Crystal Grand Facebook page.
The post said that anyone who has purchased a two-day pass will be credited a VIP pass for any show currently on the calendar at Crystal Grand. Additionally, anyone who bought a pass just for Saturday will receive the same future VIP pass.
“We are so sorry for any inconvenience this may cause,” organizers said in the post. “Friday will still run as planned and we are so excited for all the incredible acts that you will get to see that day!”
8. Mirror Lake Semi crash
fficials recovered the body of a second occupant of a semi-truck Feb. 18 that crashed into Mirror Lake, and released the name of the driver in the fatal crash.
The Sauk County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team found a woman’s body at about 12:45 p.m. after they resumed the search for the passenger of a semi during the morning of Feb. 18.
The Wisconsin State Patrol said the body of the truck driver was previously recovered from the semi, which had crashed through a guard rail along Interstates 90/94 and off a cliff early in the morning Feb. 17.
The driver of the semi has been identified as Timothy Green, 39, of Elizabethtown, Kentucky.
Authorities were alerted to the damaged guardrail at about 7:30 a.m. Feb. 17 on the I-90/94 eastbound interstate bridge north of Mirror Lake in Lake Delton. According to a release from Wisconsin State Patrol Sgt. Nathan Henricksen, “wheel tracks followed directly off the right ditch cliff into Mirror Lake where a tractor trailer unit came to rest, completely submerged.”
7. Contractor dies at Hotel Rome
A private contractor died at Hotel Rome in Lake Delton after being struck by an excavator on September 23, according to a Lake Delton Police Department press release.
According to police chief Daniel Hardman, emergency services received a dispatch call at 2:33 p.m. to the Hotel Rome parking lot, where contractors were performing routine utility work. The victim in question was struck by an excavator, and was pronounced dead at the scene after first responders attempted lifesaving measures.
“After a preliminary investigation, no criminal activity is believed to have been a factor in the incident,” Hardman said in a press release. “The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has been notified and all further inquiries will be directed to them.”
Hardman said in the release that no Hotel Rome staff or guests were involved in the incident, and the department has not released any personal information about the victim.
5. Walmart gas scare
No injuries were reported Sept. 17 after a drilling incident caused a gas leak in the parking lot of the Lake Delton Walmart.
First responders evacuated the building as a precaution.
Pete Goethel, from Alliant Energy, said that the contractor Walmart hired for the job, Pavement Solutions, neglected to check with Alliant or Diggers Hotline before starting drilling on the project. He said before starting a project such as this, companies should call the energy supplier to check that any planned digging sites will not result in incidents such as this.
“Protocol is to call for locates before they start digging,” Goethel said. “It appears to me that there was a failure to call for locates before they started digging. And obviously that brings up the issue of not only injuries to the contractor’s employees, but also the hundreds of people in and around the building.”
According to Delton fire chief Darren Jorgenson, the fire department responded to a call at 12:19 p.m. for a ruptured gas line in the parking lot next to the Walmart in Lake Delton. Jorgenson said that while a construction crew was digging holes for new posts in the parking lot, they hit and ruptured the main gas line to the building.
“There was a gas line, it was the main line that feeds the Walmart store,” Jorgenson said. “It was from an auger… they used that to drill into the ground. That auger struck the gas line and caused the leak.”
Once the leak was detected, Alliant responders manually closed the main to stop any more gas from leaking out into the air while Walmart staff and the Lake Delton police department evacuated the building.
According to Jorgenson, Pavement Solutions will be responsible for any fees incurred from Alliant responding to and repairing the leak. However, Pavement Solutions will not receive any sort of fine or citation from the village.
Pavement Solutions did not respond to a request for comment by press time.
On July 10, 2018, a gas explosion leveled several buildings in downtown Sun Prairie, which had been evacuated after a gas leak was reported.
One firefighter, Capt. Cory Barr, was killed in the blast and two firefighters, Ryan Welch and Greg Pavlik, were injured. Several companies involved in a construction project there, as well as a utility locating company, face litigation related to the explosion.